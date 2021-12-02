Vancouver Giants captain Justin Sourdif invited to team Canada tryouts

Vancouver Giants captain Justin Sourdif has been invited to attend Canada’s national junior team selection camp ahead of the 2022 IIHF World Juniors in Edmonton and Red Deer, AB. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants captain Justin Sourdif has been invited to attend Canada’s national junior team selection camp ahead of the 2022 IIHF World Juniors in Edmonton and Red Deer, AB.

The announcement was made Wednesday, Dec.1.

Sourdif, a forward, was one of 35 players, 21 forwards and 15 WHL players invited to the camp which begins on Dec. 9 in Calgary.

Vancouver Giants GM Barclay Parneta said Sourdif is “fully deserving of the opportunity to attend Canada’s World Junior selection camp and on behalf of the entire organization, we wish him the best and we know that he’ll be a first class representative of the Western Hockey League and the Vancouver Giants.”

Sourdif, a signed prospect of the Florida Panthers currently leads the Langley-based Giants in scoring with 24 points (8G, 16A). Additionally he leads the Giants with a +13 rating, nine multi-point games and three game-winning goals.

Over the course of his current five-game point streak, Sourdif has produced three goals and four assists for seven points.

Last year, in 22 games, he led all B.C. Division skaters with 34 points (11G, 23A) and was named the B.C. Division’s Player of the Year.

In 164 career regular season WHL games (all with Vancouver) Sourdif has registered 68 goals and 90 assists for 158 points along with a +79 rating.

Sourdif earned a Silver Medal during the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He was also an alternate captain with Team Canada Red at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Sourdif will be joined at the Selection Camp by Giants head coach Michael Dyck and Athletic Therapist Mike Burnstein, both of whom will be representing Canada on the World Junior team’s staff as an assistant coach and athletic therapist

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on Boxing Day with Canada kicking off its tournament schedule against the Czech Republic.

Canada will play Austria on Dec. 28, Germany on Dec. 29 and Finland on Dec. 31 to wrap up preliminary-round action.