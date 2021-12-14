Vancouver Giants captain Justin Sourdif named to Canada’s national junior team

2022 World Juniors will mark the third time that Sourdif has played for Canada internationally

Vancouver Giants captain Justin Sourdif has been named to Canada’s roster for the 2022 World Juniors. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants captain Justin Sourdif has been named to Canada’s roster for the 2022 World Juniors in Edmonton and Red Deer, AB.

Sourdif was one of 14 forwards and 12 WHL players named to the team on Sunday, Dec. 12.

The recent signee of the Florida Panthers has recorded eight goals and 21 assists for 29 points in 21 games so far this season. Prior to his departure for Canada’s selection camp, Sourdif had also compiled a +17 rating, three game-winning goals and 24 penalty minutes.

“We’re really excited for Justin to experience the thrill and the honour of representing Canada at the World Juniors alongside fellow Giants Michael Dyck and Mike Burnstein,” said Vancouver Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta.

The 2022 World Juniors will mark the third time that Justin Sourdif has played for Canada internationally. He helped Canada capture a Silver Medal at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He was also an alternate captain for Team Canada Red during the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Giants captain Justin Sourdif invited to team Canada tryouts

Since their inception, the following Vancouver Giants have represented Canada at the World Juniors:

• Justin Sourdif (2022)

• Michael Dyck (2022) *Assistant Coach

• Mike Burnstein (2022) *Trainer

• Bowen Byram (2021)

• Michael Dyck (2021) *Assistant Coach

• Bowen Byram (2020)

• Mike Burnstein (2020) *Trainer

• Mike Burnstein (2019) *Trainer

• Brendan Gallagher (2012)

• Don Hay (2012) – *Head Coach

• Evander Kane (2009)

• Cody Franson (2007)

• Kenndal McArdle (2007)

READ ALSO: Sourdif named Giants team captain

Alan Millar, director of player personnel, said this group “will give us the best chance to win a gold medal on home ice.”

“We were impressed with the level of competition at camp, and we knew we were going to have to make difficult decisions when it came time to name a final roster,” Miller added.

Canada’s national junior team will head to Banff, Alta., for a training camp at the Fenlands Banff Recreation Centre, beginning Tuesday Dec. 14 to Dec. 19.

Players will travel to Red Deer for a pair of pre-tournament games on Dec. 19 and 20 against Switzerland and Sweden, respectively, before moving to Edmonton for its final pre-tournament match-up on Dec. 22 against Russia.

LangleyVancouver GiantsWHL