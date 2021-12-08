Vancouver Giants draft two from the U.S.

Giants have selected two players in the second annual WHL U.S. Prospects Draft.

The Langley-based team made the picks Wednesday, Dec. 8.

With the 18th overall selection the G-Men stayed close to home with the selection of 2006-born forward Mikhail Levaniuk (Redmond, WA). The 6’0”, right shot, 161-pound forward plays locally for the Delta Hockey Academy’s U16 Prep program and has produced three goals and one assist for four points in 16 games this season while adding 22 penalty minutes.

“He’s a good-sized kid. He doesn’t shy away from physicality, and he brings good skill and a little bit of everything to the table,” said Giants Scouting Director Daryl Anning. “It’ll be easy to keep tabs on him and his development due to the local connection with the Delta Academy.”

READ ALSO: Giants sign goaltender Connor Martin

Nine picks later with pick 27 the Giants selected 2006-born right-handed defenceman Drake Murray (Manhattan Beach, CA). The 6’1”, 179-pound defenceman currently plays for the Shattuck St Mary’s 16U AAA program and has 10 goals and 30 assists for 40 points through 31 games so far this season.

Anning added, “Drake is a good-sized defenceman. He has good mobility, a high skill level and a strong shot from the point. He checks off a lot of boxes. His offensive numbers speak for themselves.”

READ ALSO: Vancouver Giants extend winning streak to six

Players eligible for the 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft are 2006-born players from Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Players not selected in the 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will remain eligible to be selected in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, or listed by a WHL Club at any time thereafter.

LangleyVancouver GiantsWHL