Giants forward Justin Sourdif tried to get by a Blazer Saturday night at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops. (Photo by Allen Douglas)

Vancouver Giants lose 6-2 to Blazers

Road record for Langley-based team now sits at 2-1

Vancouver Giants dropped a 6-2 decision to the Blazers Saturday night (Sept. 29) at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops.

Orrin Centazzo led the Blazers attack with two goals and two assists while Connor Zary contributed three assists.

Milos Roman and Tristen Nielsen supplied the goals for the Giants in response.

Dylan Garand made 33 saves in the Kamloops net while Trent Miner stopped 20 for Vancouver.

In the first period,Milos Roman staked the Giants to a 1-0 lead on a power play at 5:17. Justin Sourdif and Bowen Byram assisted. For Roman it was his second goal in as many games.

Just 45 seconds later, Logan Stankoven answered for the Blazers when his shot from the top of the left-wing circle snuck under the bar and past Trent Miner.

At 1:27 into the middle frame, Josh Pillar converted off an Orrin Centazzo feed from in close to move the Blazers ahead 2-1.

In the third, 34 seconds in, Orrin Centazzo made it 3-1 when he knocked a Connor Zary rebound home for his first goal of the season.

Giants quickly answered at 2:02 when Tristen Nielsen tipped a Kaleb Bulych point shot past Dylan Garand for his third of the season.

Orrin Centazzo provided the Blazers with some insurance at 7:28 when he wired a Zane Franklin feed home on a power play.

Blazers captain Zane Franklin made it 5-2 at 16:41 with an empty-net goal. Centazzo drew the primary assist to give him four points on the night.

And 15 seconds later, Montana Onyebuchi scored the game’s final goal off a one-timer from the right-wing point at 16:56, giving Kamloops the 6-2 lead.

Final Score: Kamloops 6 – Vancouver 2

With an assist on the first goal of the game, Justin Sourdif extended his point streak to four straight games. He leads the Giants outright with six points so far this season.

Saturday’s victory against the Giants marked the first since March 2nd, 2018 for Kamloops. Giants had won the previous 10 regular season meetings.

The Giants road record now sits at 2-1 on the young season.

Up next: The Giants return home to face the Kelowna Rockets at 4 p.m. tonight (Sunday, Sept. 29).

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Giants forward Zack Ostapchuk blocked a Blazer Saturday night at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops. (Photo by Allen Douglas)

Giants defenceman Alex Kannok Leipert was digging for the puck Saturday night at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops. (Photo by Allen Douglas)

Previous story
VIDEO: Canada conquers at world indoor lacrosse championship in Langley

Just Posted

Vancouver Giants lose 6-2 to Blazers

Road record for Langley-based team now sits at 2-1

VIDEO: Canada conquers at world indoor lacrosse championship in Langley

Undefeated, every time

Update: More than 5,600 without power in Langley and Abbotsford

Cause under investigation, BC Hydro says

Eastbound Fraser Highway crash in Abbotsford causing congestion

Collision occured between Ross Road and Bradner Road, drivers squeezing through single lane.

Giants drop home opener

Bowen Byram returns to Langley-based team to play against Portland

VIDEO: Police probe fatal shooting at Surrey gas station

Police surround a Mercedes SUV in the 18600-block of Fraser Highway

Reilly leads B.C. Lions to gritty 25-23 win over Alouettes

QB tosses for 309 yards as Leos keep faint playoff hopes alive

City worker dead after accident in Vancouver

The RCMP and WorkSafeBC are also probing the incident.

Fishermen at popular B.C. lake surprised to catch piranhas

Conservation officer service confirms two red-bellied piranhas caught in Nanaimo lake

She was Surrey’s first professional female firefighter and now she’s retiring

Nancy Innes, who was one of two women to be hired in 1992, retires as captain this week

B.C. photographer surprised to find church built in 1876 destroyed

Church in Quilchena was set ablaze in January, but will be rebuilt

May takes campaign detour to Saanich home riding

The campaign team shared cake, talked about climate change with local families

VIDEO: Truck on fire in Surrey causing traffic delays over Port Mann

Highway 1 backed up as fire crews tackle the fire

Ashcroft ranch to be a safe-haven for veterans, first responders with mental illness

The facility will hold a ceremonial launch on Saturday, Oct. 5 before offering services in 2020

Most Read