Vancouver Giants Scouts sticking with team for another season

Vancouver Giants have extended the contracts of both Head Scout Terry Bonner and Scouting Director Daryl Anning. (Vancouver Giants/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta announced that the Giants have extended the contracts of both Head Scout Terry Bonner and Scouting Director Daryl Anning. Bonner and Anning are now signed through the 2020-21 season.

Since 2001, Terry Bonner has played an integral role in identifying, drafting and recruiting players to the Vancouver Giants. With Bonner on board the Giants have drafted: Mark Fistric, Gilbert Brule, Jonathon Blum, Tyson Sexsmith, Lance Bouma, Craig Cunningham, Evander Kane, Neil Manning, Brendan Gallagher, Ty Ronning, Tyler Benson, and Bowen Byram.

Additionally, Bonner’s track record for identifying and recruiting undrafted free agent players to the Vancouver Giants is unprecedented. Milan Lucic, Cody Franson, Spencer Mahacek, Jordan Martinook and Carter Popoff were all undrafted but enjoyed tremendous success with the G-Men.

“Terry has been a vital component of the Vancouver Giants success over the years,” said GM Barclay Parneta. “His ability to identify, recruit and forge relationships with players and their families is phenomenal. We are fortunate to have Terry committed for the next two seasons.”

Anning is a retired police officer and is entering his second season with the Giants. He spent the previous 20 seasons scouting with the Swift Current Broncos. With the Broncos, Anning served as a traveling scout and played a big part in identifying and drafting the key contributors to their 2018 WHL Championship.

Notable players drafted to the Broncos with Anning on board include: Riley Stotts, Tyler Steenbergen, Glenn Gawdin, Max Lajoie, Jake DeBrusk and Adam Lowry.

“Daryl’s transition to the Vancouver Giants last season was seamless. His experience and leadership qualities were evident from the beginning,” Parneta added. “The future of the Vancouver Giants remains in great hands.”

Vancouver Giants Training Camp kicks off this week at the Ladner Leisure Centre. Camp begins Thursday, August 22nd and runs through Sunday, August 26th.

