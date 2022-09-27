Giants fall 4-1 to Silvertips on Everett Saturday night, in the Langley-based team’s second game of the regular season. The lone goal for the G-Men came early in the second period by Jaden Lipinski. (Kristin Ostrowski/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants set to battle Victoria Royals Friday

After losses against 2 U.S. rivals last weekend, Langley-based WHL team looks for win on home ice

Two first period goals by the Silvertips were too much for the Vancouver Giants to overcome Saturday night in Everett.

Newly-minted Silvertips captain Jackson Berezowski opened the scoring with a powerplay goal 1:44 into the game. ANd that was followed in short order by Eric Jamieson added to the Everett lead with a breakaway goal eight minutes later.

While Jaden Lipinski was able to get the G-Men on the board early in the second with a “fancy through-the-legs goal,” Giants media director Jamison Derksen said Everett’s Beau Courtney capitalized on a turnover and restored the U.S. team 2-point lead a minute later.

And the final goal of the night, also scored in the second period. In that case, Roan Woodward redirected the puck with his skate at 9:47, taking a permanent 4-1 lead.

BY THE NUMBERS:

• Final score: Everett 4 – Vancouver 1

• Final shots: Everett 30 – Vancouver 20

• Goalie Matthew Hutchison: 15/19 saves for Vancouver

• Netminder Brett Mirwald: 11/11 saves for Vancouver

• Goaltender Braden Holt: 19/20 saves for Everett

• Vancouver power play: 0/4

• Everett power play: 1/6

• 3 stars: 1) Beau Courtney (Everett), 2) Jackson Berezowski (Everett), and 3) Eric Jamieson (Everett)

As previously indicated by head coach Michael Dyck, he acknowledged it’s a young team this season, and consequently it could take a few weeks for him to determine the final roster.

“There’s a lot of good talent here, and good chemistry,” Dyck remarked, ahead of last week’s season home opener.

“They’re a good group of guys.”

But developing them into a team won’t happen instantly, he cautioned.

“It’ll take a little longer,” he waned. “It takes a lot of time to get connected.”

Next up, the Vancouver Giants return to what Derksen calls the “friendly confines” of the Langley Events Centre for a matchup with the Victoria Royals this coming Friday, Sept. 30. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

