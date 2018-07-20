Vancouver Giants sign forward Lukas Svejkovsky

The Vancouver Giants have signed the 2001-born Lukas Svejkovsky of Point Roberts, Wash., the team announced Thursday. submitted photo

The Vancouver Giants’ newest acquisition is being described as “an incredibly skilled and dynamic player who … will develop into a high-end point producer in the WHL.”

The Giants have signed forward Lukas Svejkovsky of Point Roberts, Wash., General Manager Barclay Parneta announced this week.

“We are extremely excited to have Lukas signed and committed to the Vancouver Giants organization,” said Parneta in a release issued Thursday.

“Lukas and his family had no shortage of options when it came to his junior hockey future, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome Lukas and the Svejkovsky family to the Vancouver Giants organization.”

Originally selected by the Giants in the second round (36th overall) of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft, the 5’9” Svejkovsky is coming off a strong 16-year-old season with the BCHL champion Wenatchee Wild.

In 16 regular season games he scored five goals and added six assists for 11 points and added a goal during their run to the Fred Page Cup. He added four assists for Wenatchee in the Royal Bank Cup tournament.

Earlier this summer Svejkovsky attended Team USA’s Select 17 summer development camp where he was named to one of the two all-star teams. He finished the tournament with two goals and three assists. The season prior, he compiled 17 goals and 27 assists for 44 points in 22 games with the Delta Hockey Academy’s Elite 15s.

“It’s an honor to sign with the Vancouver Giants,” adds Svejkovsky.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I was a kid and to have it happen is unbelievable. I can’t wait to get started and I’m excited for what lies ahead for my teammates and I.”

Born in 2001, Svejkovsky is eligible for the 2020 NHL Draft.