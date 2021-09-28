Vancouver Giants star forward Justin Sourdif is returning

Sourdif has been reassigned to the Langley-based team from the NHL Florida Panthers

Justin Sourdif is returning to the Vancouver Giants.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, the Langley-based Giants announced Sourdif, the reigning player of the year in the WHL B.C. Division, has been reassigned to the WHL team from the NHL Florida Panthers, ahead of the 2021-2022 season.

Fresh off signing an entry-level contract with the Panthers, Sourdif joins the G-Men ahead of their 2021-2022 season opener on Saturday, Oct. 2 in Victoria.

After his signing was announced, Sourdif told the Panthers website that he hoped to make a strong impression on the Panthers in training camp before heading back to Langley where he believes he can finish as one of the top players in the WHL in 2021-22.

Sourdif he was “extremely blessed and excited to sign my first NHL contract,” adding he “couldn’t have done this without the support of my friends, coaches and especially my family!”

He was drafted 87th overall by Florida back in October of 2020.

Panthers coach Joel Quenneville thinks Sourdif has “a nice future.”

He’s a competitive kid,” Quenneville commented. “He moves well. He’s strong on the puck.”

Sourdif also hopes to play for Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.

A highly-ranked prospect from the Delta Hockey Academy, Sourdif’s name appeared quickly on the Western Hockey League’s Bantam Draft Tracker in 2017.

The Surrey resident was claimed third overall by the Vancouver Giants, and was the first player from B.C. to be selected that year.

