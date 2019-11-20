Goaltender David Tendeck has been named the WHL’s Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week. (Chris Relke/special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants Tendeck named goaltender of the week

Eli Wilson award announced

For a second straight week a Vancouver Giants goaltender has received some league hardware.

The Vancouver Giants in conjunction with the WHL announced today that 1999-born goaltender David Tendeck has been named the WHL’s Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week, one week after teammate Trent Miner was recognized with the same award.

In his lone appearance of the week, David Tendeck turned aside all 38 shots he faced on Saturday, Nov. 16th as the Giants defeated the Prince George Cougars 4-0. Tendeck improved his season record to 6-4 with a 2.04 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage.

It was Tendeck’s third shutout in a span of 11 appearances. He currently ranks in the top five in both goals-against average and save percentage. He and Everett’s Dustin Wolf share the league lead for shutouts (3).

READ MORE: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants blank Cougars 4-0

A week earlier, Colorado Avalanche prospect Trent Miner of the Vancouver Giants was named the WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week for the week ending November 10, 2019.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Giants down Winterhawks to earn 3rd straight victory

Over two games, Miner sported a 1-0-0-1 record, 0.96 goals-against average, and stopped 53 of 55 shots for a 0.964 save percentage as the Giants split a home-and-home set against the Portland Winterhawks.

Friday, Nov. 8, Miner delivered a near-perfect effort, stopping 26 of 27 shots in a 3-1 win on home ice against the Winterhawks. The 6-foot-1, 179-pound product of Brandon, Man. stopped nine shots in the first, 11 in the second, and six shots in the third as the Giants never trailed. Miner was named the first star of Friday’s game.

On Saturday, the Giants never trailed with Miner in net, but fell in an epic nine-round shootout to the Winterhawks to lose by a 2-1 score. Miner stopped six shots in the first, 13 in the second, five in the third, and three more in overtime. In the shootout, Miner allowed three goals on the nine opportunities by Portland. Miner was still named the second star of the game for his efforts.

Miner was originally chosen with the 20th-overall selection of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.

Giants return to action on Wednesday night, Nov. 20, on the road against the Portland Winterhawks.

They are back at home at the Langley Events Centre on Saturday, Nov. 23rd, against the Edmonton Oil Kings.

