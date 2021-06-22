Vancouver Giants to play preseason games in Maple Ridge, Delta

When they last met, Giants fell 3-0 to the Prince George Cougars. Both will renew their rivalry in Maple Ridge on Sept. 24. (Allen Douglas/Special to Black Press Media)

The last time the Langley-based Vancouver Giants played the Prince George Cougars, the May 5 game ended in a 3-0 loss.

This September, Giants and Cougars will meet again, in Maple Ridge, as part of a three-game exhibition schedule announced by the team in conjunction with the Western Hockey League.

Preseason will start on Wednesday, Sept. 15, with a 7 p.m. home game against the Kelowna Rockets at the Ladner Leisure Centre.

One week later, the G-Men host the Kamloops Blazers for a 7 p.m. showdown in Ladner.

The third and final preseason test for the Giants will come on Friday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. against the Cougars at the Cam Neely Arena at Planet Ice in Maple Ridge.

Giants wrapped up a COVID-shortened season with a 6-1 victory over the Royals on May 11.

It was the final game for three mainstays of the team, over-agers Alex Kannok Leipert, Eric Florchuk and Tristen Nielsen.

Giants recorded their season-ending win after a May 8 loss in a crucial matchup, dropping a 3-1 decision to Kamloops Blazers, a game that clinched the 2020-21 B.C. Division banner for Kamloops.

When the Giants open their regular season on Oct. 8, they will be hosting the Prince George Cougars, in what will be their first regular season home game at the Langley Events centre since February 28, 2020.

Giants have a 2-0 record in home openers against the Cougars.