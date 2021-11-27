Vancouver Giants win back-to-back road victories

Alex Cotton added a pair of assists as Vancouver Giants earned a 3-1 victory over the Tri-City Americans at the Toyota Center in Kennewick, WA on Friday, Nov. 26 with goals from Ty Thorpe, Justin Sourdif and Fabian Lysell. (Doug Love/Special to Langley Advance Times) Vancouver Giants secure their ninth win of the season - a 3-1 triumph over the Tri-City Americans Friday, Nov 26 in Kennewick, WA. Goals came from Thorpe, Sourdif, and Lysell and Jesper Vikman supplied 21 saves. That’s now back-to-back wins for the G-Men on the road. (Doug Love/Special to Langley Advance Times) Vancouver Giants secure their ninth win of the season - a 3-1 triumph over the Tri-City Americans Friday, Nov 26 in Kennewick, WA. Goals came from Thorpe, Sourdif, and Lysell and Jesper Vikman supplied 21 saves. That’s now back-to-back wins for the G-Men on the road. (Doug Love/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Four different Giants had multi-point games and Jesper Vikman stopped 21 shots in a 3-1 victory for the G-Men Friday, Nov. 26 in Kennewick, WA.

Goals came from Ty Thorpe, Justin Sourdif and Fabian Lysell and Alex Cotton added a pair of assists as the Langley-based Giants erased a 1-0 first period deficit with three unanswered goals.

That’s now back-to-back wins for the G-Men on the road.

In the first period, in just his second game of the season, Colorado Avalanche prospect Sasha Mutala opened the scoring for Tri-City by deflecting a Carson Haynes point shot through the legs of Jesper Vikman from in close. Mitchell Brown provided the second assist.

Ty Thorpe answered for Vancouver on a power play at 7:00 of the second. Alex Cotton’s initial point shot was stopped by Tomas Suchanek, but the rebound popped perfectly to Ty Thorpe in the slot and he did the rest. Justin Sourdif earned the second helper on Thorpe’s sixth goal of the season.

The Giants took the lead at 2:30 of the third when captain Justin Sourdif took a feed from Ty Thorpe, powered his way through the slot and snapped home his eighth of the season over the glove of Tomas Suchanek. Fabian Lysell notched the

With time winding down in the third period, Fabian Lysell provided the Giants with the insurance marker at 17:06. He snuck past the defense, took an Alex Cotton feed at the Tri-City blueline and ripped a shot through Tomas Suchanek’s legs and in for his fifth of the campaign.

Sourdif, Suchanek, and Lysell were named stars of the game.

Giants improved their road record to 4-3-1-0 with Friday’s win.

Sourdif now has three goals and four assists for seven points during his current four-game point streak. He now has 10 multi-point games in his first 16 games this season.

With two points on Friday, Alex Cotton now has three goals and four assists for seven points in his first six games with the Giants.

Ty Thorpe has now matched his previous season high for points (18) which he set previously in 2019-20. That season he had 18 points in 62 games. This season he has 18 points in 17 games.

Next game for the Giants goes Saturday night in Spokane at 7:05 p.m.

