Woo Kim Langley Taekwondo School master Gary McLaughlin was one of several members who took part in a no-contact virtual sparring video posted online. (Video clip courtesy Woo Kim)

VIDEO: A virtual sparring match is held online by Langley Taekwondo school

Members mimed hitting and being hit for tongue-in-cheek Facebook video

Woo Kim Langley Taekwondo School master Gary McLaughlin said the idea for a virtual no-contact sparring match came about when he and his wife happened to view a virtual sports video produced by some baseball players, tossing the ball around.

“We saw that and thought, you know what, [it’s] a great idea to help bring everyone together,” McLaughlin told the Langley Advance Times.

Woo Kim athletes were told to record themselves miming hitting and being hit, and the results were stitched together by Daryl Berden, one of the parents.

In the clip, posted to the school Facebook page, members of the club can be seen kicking and punching indoors and out, including one on horseback, with sound effects added to simulate contact.

“Whoever took it in the teeth, we couldn’t have done it without you,” the closing credits read.

It has been well-received, with positive comments coming from all over.

“We’ve had quite a few people around the world [responding],” McLaughlin related.

In its first three days online, the video has recorded more than 1,400 views.

READ ALSO: Langley Tae Kwon Do team takes bucket of medals at U.S. competition

When the club closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it moved classes online, McLaughin explained.

“We had to learn how to use all the technology [almost instantly],” he commented.

McLaughlin expects that the school will offer a mix of online video instruction and in-person training now that Fraser Health has announced gyms may reopen, subject to certain restrictions, on Tuesday, May 19th.

“We are going to be taking a very cautious approach,” McLaughlin stressed, with social distancing and no-contact workouts.

Over the weekend, 90 club members, including all of the athletes seen in the video, were tested via videoconferencing, and they all passed.

READ ALSO: Taekwondo Festival draws hundreds to Langley Events Centre

In May of last year, the Woo Kim school was awarded the Consul Cup at the 2019 BC Korean Consul General Cup Tournament and Taekwondo Festival held at the Langley Events Centre, for bringing the most competitors to the event as their team of 51 was the biggest among the 392 competitors on hand.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangleyLocal Sports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fraser Valley trainer brings ‘San Juasn’t’ half marathon to her team after race cancelled in U.S.

Just Posted

VIDEO: A virtual sparring match is held online by Langley Taekwondo school

Members mimed hitting and being hit for tongue-in-cheek Facebook video

B.C. restaurants can host dine-in guests next week, but what will that look like?

As B.C.’s COVID-19 reopening plan enters Phase Two on Tuesday, restaurants have some challenges ahead

Local man covers first two months rent for Aldergrove food bank in new digs

Sunny Sharma surprised the managers with a $1,000 cheque Saturday during their move

LETTER: Grateful for the kindness of Fort Langley person

‘It is so heartwarming to know that there are still wonderful people in this world’ - victim of theft

LETTER: Why not Langley City tax deadline, instead

We’re still going to get dinged if we don’t pay our property taxes by July 2

Snowbirds plane crashes in Kamloops

Reports of injuries

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Amazon says will end extra $2 per hour pay and double overtime after May

Amazon’s pay incentives were initially supposed to end at the end of April

QUIZ: Exploring gardens

How much do you know about gardening and famous gardens?

PHOTOS: Snowbirds fly over parts of B.C.

The Canadian military demonstration squadron flew low over Salmon Arm.

First clinical trial for potential COVID-19 vaccine in Canada approved: Trudeau

Vaccine development and testing could take years, according to the World Health Organization

Mounties investigating after infant found abandoned in Port Coquitlam

Police did not detail the age or gender of the infant.

PHOTOS: 101-year-old B.C. veteran completes 101 laps, raises nearly $150,000 for charity

‘I knew I could do it and I’ve done it,’ centenarian says

Shuswap MLA urges people to follow no-travel advice ‘just a few weeks longer’

Greg Kyllo reminded people to avoid non-essential travel over the long weekend

Most Read