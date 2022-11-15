VIDEO: Alex Velicico wins seven events at Langley Olympians Swim Club Invitational

LOSC swimmer Alex Velicico won seven events and set a new club record at the club’s invitational swim meet held Saturday, Nov. 5th and Sunday, Nov. 6th at the Walnut Grove pool. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Kalen Murray warmed up Saturday in the Walnut Grove pool. Murray was among 29 LOSC swimmers who competed at the club’s invitational swim meet Saturday Nov. 5th and Sunday Nov. 6th. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Alexia Morgans was among 29 LOSC swimmers who competed at the club’s invitational swim meet Saturday Nov. 5th and Sunday Nov. 6th. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) LOSC swimmer Sunny Sandhu competed in the 1500 meter freestyle at the club’s invitational swim meet on Sunday Nov. 6t. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) member Alex Velicico won seven events at the club’s Invitational swim meet held Saturday Nov. 5th and Sunday Nov. 6th. at the Walnut Grove Community Centre Pool.

Velicico, 14, won the 100m backstroke, 200m individual medley, 100m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 200m freestyle, 200m backstroke and the 1500m freestyle

He also set a new LOSC club record in the 400m freestyle.

Velicico and 28 other LOSC members were among 225 swimmers competing at the Langley event.

LOSC competitor Danny Park, 14, also had a good meet, placing first in four events; the 50m butterfly, 200m butterfly, 100m Butterfly and 800m freestyle. Park also placed second in the 200m freestyle and 200m backstroke.

Other LOSC winners included Piyush Kaul, 17, who was first in the 200m and 400m individual medley events. Kaul also placed third in the 100m backstroke, 100m and 50m freestyle events.

Yeonwoo Choi, 15, won the 100m butterfly. She also placed second in the 200m breaststroke and backstroke events.

Jihoon Bae, 15, won the 100m butterfly, and placed second in the 400m and 200m freestyle events.

Samantha Burwell, 15, placed first in the 800m freestyle, and second in the 200m freestyle.

Guilherme Ernani Dwyer, 13, placed second in the 100m backstroke, and 50m freestyle . He also placed third In the 100m freestyle.

Finn Parr, 16, was second in the 800m freestyle, and third in the 400m individual medley and 200m freestyle.

Alyssa Beaulieu, 12, placed second in the 50m breaststroke and third in the 200m breaststroke.

Teresa Beyer, 15, placed second in the 100m freestyle and third in the 50m freestyle.

Kkrish Katija, 16, placed second in the 50m backstroke and third in the 200m backstroke.

On the same weekend, five Langley Olympians Swim Club swimmers competed as part of Team B.C. at the Odlum Brown Limited Colleges cup at UBC.

Hosted by the UBC Thunderbirds at the university aquatic centre in Vancouver, the meet welcomed over 240 swimmers from BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

LOSC’s Katelyn Schroeder, 17, won the 100m backstroke and 200m backstroke. She placed second in the 50m backstroke and third in the 100m individual medley. Schroeder also placed third as part of the B.C. Women’s relay team in the 200m individual medley.

Leila Fack, 16, placed third and broke an LOSC club record in the 100m butterfly. She also placed third in the 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle, and third swimming as part of the BC Women’s relay team in the 200m individual medley and 400m freestyle relay.

Madisen Jacques, 17, placed second — and broke a LOSC Club record — in the 200m butterfly.

