VIDEO: Bandit bound for Mexico

Vancouver Bandits guard Alex Campbell will be playing for Canada at the Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) in Mexico. His addition to the roster was announced Tuesday, Dec. 6 by the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL).

Campbell joins the roster of this year’s CEBL champions, the Brampton Honey Badgers, whose league victory won them the right to play against 11 other teams representing seven countries from South and Central America to win a berth in the 2023 FIBA International Cup.

The mother of all steals… 🤯 Alex Campbell FOR THE WIN.#IAmValley x #OurGame pic.twitter.com/hC65m5FRKe — Vancouver Bandits (@vancitybandits) June 27, 2022

Campbell, a 29-year-old 6’2” product of Brampton, Ontario, was averaging double-figures in his most recent season with the Bandits, collecting 13.6 points per game during the 2021-22 schedule.

This is his second trip to the BCLA. Playing on the Edmonton Stingers roster in December 2021, Campbell averaged 13.0 points per game at the tournament.

BCLA teams have been divided into four groups of three and will play through December, January and February for a total of 36 games.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals, to be played in March.

Honey Badgers’ first game is set for Friday, Dec. 9, a Group A game against Libertadores de Querétaro of the Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional league in Querétaro City at 6 p.m. Pacific time.

They’ll face Nicaraguan champions Real Estelí Saturday, Dec 10 at 10 a.m. at the same venue.

Bandits coach Mike Taylor was also named to the Honey Badgers, after Hamilton coach Ryan Schmidt had to bow out due to coaching obligations with the London Lions of the British Basketball League this winter.

Honey Badgers assistant coach Sheldon Cassimy was moved up to head coach for the international series, and Taylor was brought in as associate.

“I am very excited about the upcoming BCLA windows and am thankful to be a part of the Honey Badgers staff,” Taylor said.

“I am looking forward to these new experiences and helping the Honey Badgers and CEBL with the challenges, matchups and opportunities posed by the BCLA.”

Taylor, who has considerable international experience, coached the Bandits to fourth in the regular season standings in 2022.

His resume includes the FIBA Basketball World Cup and EuroBasket tournaments, the Basketball Bundesliga (first division of German professional basketball) and the NBA Development League All-Star Game (now known as the G League).

The 49-year-old from Clarion, Pa., most recently coached for the Polish national team from 2014 to 2021.

