VIDEO: Bandits bring back Gilbeck

Fraser Valley Bandits club has re-signed Brandon Gilbeck for the remainder of the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season.

The announcement was made July 6.

Gilbeck made his Bandits debut in 2021 and emerged as a two-way presence on both ends of the floor; throwing down rim rattling dunks on offence and swatting aside shots on defence. The seven-foot centre averaged 13.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game on 60.2 per cent shooting from the field in 14 games played.

The native of Spring Green, Wis., continued his strong play into the 2021 CEBL postseason where his averages jumped to 17.5 points and 12 rebounds per game over the course of two playoff games played.

Gilbeck led the league in blocks per game and finished fourth in rebounds per game. Not only did his tenacious play earn him defensive player of the year honours at the annual CEBL awards, but it caught the eye of Bandits general manager Kyle Julius, who recruited Gilbeck to join the Formosa Dreamers in Taiwan following the conclusion of the CEBL season.

“He is one of the best defenders I have ever coached and I know he will bolster our roster in Fraser Valley on both sides of the ball for coach Mike Taylor,” Julius said.

Gilbeck suited up in 26 games for the Dreamers and posted an impressive statline of 13.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game during the 2021-22 season for the Dreamers, who are coached by Julius.

In Gilbeck’s final game of the 2021-22 campaign for the Dreamers, he scored a season-high 25 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked three shots.

“I am excited to rejoin the Bandits after an awesome experience last summer,” Gilbeck said.

“I can’t wait to play in front of the league’s best fans once again and to be part of coach Mike Taylor’s system.”

Fraser Valley will return to Langley Events Centre for a two-game homestand against the Guelph Nighthawks on Friday, July 15 and the Ottawa BlackJacks on Sunday, July 17.

Tickets are available for purchase at thebandits.ca/tickets. Fans are asked to call (604) 866-0529 or email tickets@thebandits.ca for any questions or ticket related inquiries.