VIDEO: Battle for the Langley Cup is underway

Saturday morning U15 action at the Langley Cup double knockout tournament for "C" Division teams from U11 to U18 in the Langley Minor Hockey Association. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

The battle for the Langley Cup is underway at the Sportsplex.

A long-standing tradition within the Langley Minor Hockey Association (LMHA), the event pits ‘C’ Division teams from U11 to U18 in a double knock-out tournament.

Play began Saturday, March 12, and will continue until Monday.

Later this month, 44 teams of players aged six to 10 will take part in the first annual Jean Adams Memorial tournament, with opening ceremonies on Wednesday night, March 16, at 6 p.m. at the Sportsplex, followed by a coaches game.

Play begins Thursday afternoon and will run until Sunday night, 84 games.

Adams, a lifetime member of LMHA passed away in February 2021.

On the association website, Adams is remembered as an integral part of LMHA, serving as a team mom, division manager, secretary and registrar.

“Jean was a committed, selfless volunteer whose dedication and service to minor hockey is unparalleled. She was passionate, caring, and always willing to support in whatever capacity needed. As Registrar, Jean was often a families first introduction to LMHA and they were always treated with kindness, knowledge and patience as she navigated them through the registration process, answering any questions along the way. Jean knew her players and kept tabs on them year over year, always able to share a kind word or story with pride.”

Adams was the recipient of the PCAHA Meritorious Service Award in 2005 and the PCAHA Golden Puck Award in 2017.

To honor her memory and her legacy as a kidney transplant recipient herself, LMHA has selected the Kidney Foundaton of Canada as the charity for this event.

