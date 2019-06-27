VIDEO: Best ball hockey teams compete in Langley

Top teams in the Langley-based Valley Ball Hockey Association (VBHA) fought it out for the right to take on the best in B.C.

Season wrap-up gold medal games got underway with the tykes first thing in the morning Saturday and ran throughout the entire day in every age division.

VBHA president Craig McDougall called the event an “exciting and “amazing” wind-up to the season.

“All the games were close.”

He praised the volunteers who worked from 5:30 in the morning till 11:20 at night to run he games.

Only one arena, George Preston, was required for the season wrap-up tournament, but the annual provincial tournament is a different order of magnitude.

McDougall explained the five-day tournament, which began Thursday and will run till Canada Day, will use six arenas, five in Langley and one in Cloverdale.

“This is the biggest one that Valley has hosted in 10 years,” McDougall related.

Provincials will see 1,400 players on 72 teams from eight associations in Victoria, Metro, Surrey, Ridge Meadows, Tri-Cities, Delta and Richmond play in what McDougall described as one of “most anticipated ball hockey tournaments in BC.

More information about the event can be online at www.vbha.com.

VBHA gold medal tournament results:

Peanut – PN7 Take Down

Pup – PU7 Orange Justice

PeeWee – PW6 The Juggernauts

Minor Pacific – MN22 The Juice

Minor Mountain – MN11 Langley Lords

Major Pacific – MJ22 Valley Thunder

Major Mountain – MJ11 Bar Down Beauties

Junior Pacific – JN22 Gone Fishing

Junior Mountain – JN14 Kiwis

