Germany’s Marcel Noebels, left, challenges for the puck with Canada’s Troy Stecher during the Ice Hockey World Championship group B match between Germany and Canada at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Sergei Grits

VIDEO: Calgary Flames’ Troy Stecher sends Penticton Vees message before BCHL playoffs

The Richmond-born defenceman played three seasons with the Vees, winning the Fred Page Cup in 2012

A Penticton Vees alumni and current NHL defenceman says although it’s been “a ton of fun” watching his old BCHL team in action this season, the job is far from finished.

Calgary Flames’ Troy Stecher sent a video message to the Penticton Vees on Friday, March 31, ahead of the team’s first-round matchup against the Trail Smoke Eaters.

“It’s been a ton of fun following you guys from afar this year, winning all the games that you have, making the SOEC a really tough place to play for visiting teams and even breaking some of the records that my team previously set,” Stecher said.

“Proud of you guys but the work’s not done, go get that championship.”

Stecher played for the Vees from 2010 to 2013, helping the team win a Fred Page Cup title in 2012.

Although undrafted, the defenceman went on to play for the Vancouver Canucks from 2016 to 2020.

He’s since suited up for the Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes before being shipped to the Flames in a mid-season trade on March 3, 2023.

The Richmond-born defenceman, 28, has 99 points in 433 NHL games.

Penticton and Trail meet at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday night for Game No. 1 of the first-round series.

The showdown marks a playoff rematch from 2022.

Stecher’s old club became just the eighth team in BCHL history during the 2022-2023 campaign to win 50 games in a single season.

Penticton looks to repeat as Fred Page Cup champions, after defeating the Nanaimo Clippers in the BCHL Finals last May.

