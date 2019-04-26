Travis Pender in action. Contributed photo

VIDEO: Cutting horse champ from Langley

‘I’m just a guy on a horse’

Travis Rempel said cutting horse competitions are fun, especially the winning part.

He isn’t sure how many championship belt buckles he has.

“I don’t know,” the Fort Langley resident said, laughing.

“It’s a lot, but it’s never enough.”

Rempel is one of the rising stars in the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) with nearly a half-million dollars in winnings.

“I’m just a guy on a horse,” the modest Fort Langley resident said.

A guy with a string of major titles and sizable purses to his credit.

Facing a field of 500 in Fort Worth, Texas, Rempel finished inside the top 10 at the NCHA Futurity 2018 World Championship last November.

Rempel rode ‘This Cats Max,’ to take the Calgary Stampede Open Mecuria, the first Canadian to do so in 40 years.

The way Rempel tells it, he always knew he would do something horse-related, but he didn’t settle on cutting until other people told him he seemed to have a knack for the sport, which requires a high degree of communication between horse and rider to “cut” cattle from a herd.

“I had a lot of success and the more I did, the more success I had,” Rempel said.

“It just kind of landslided.”

READ ALSO: Langley rider fourth in top cutting horse competition

Rempel is going to Chilliwack for the Heritage Cutting Classic that runs this weekend at Heritage Park.

Cowboys, cowgirls and Hall of Fame trainers from B.C., Alberta and Washington State will be competing for over $20,000 in prize money.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Previous story
Kodiaks bite bears

Just Posted

Langley single mom given aid to achieve what’s in her heart

Each year Langley Soroptimists give grants to local mothers going back to school

VIDEO: Highway One to be widened east to 264th Street in Langley

The $235 million project includes upgrades to overpasses and a rail bridge

Three Langley communities included in 30 kilometre Canada Day parade route

The expanded parade is being organized by a sub-committee of the Aldergrove Fair.

U.S. inn owner, charged with smuggling people into Canada, granted bail

Robert Joseph Boule ordered to turn away anyone indicating a plan to enter Canada illegally

Suspect stole lingerie in Langley heist

Langley RCMP is also looking for someone who bought $6,000 in goods with a stolen credit card

Canada privacy watchdog taking Facebook to court

If the court application is successful, it could lead to modest fines and an order for Facebook to revamp its privacy

One million recyclable bottles “lost” daily in B.C., foundation says

387 million beverage containers didn’t make it back into the province’s regulated deposit refund system in 2017

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Struggling B.C. adoption agency elects new board that intends to keep it open

The previous board announced that Choices would close May 31

Woman, 60, charged in connection to thefts at YVR

RCMP believe the foreign national is part of a larger organized theft group

Vancouver man, 19, charged in human trafficking case involving teen girl

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing and later discovered in Vancouver

Worst 10 bus routes in Metro Vancouver for rider complaints

TransLink releases list, with Route 319 at the top

Mayors, First Nations chiefs, urge ‘immediate action’ on new Massey crossing

Joint letter asks province to move up timeline, consider only eight-lane tunnel options

Bus driver assault in Vancouver once again raises safety concerns

A 49-year-old Surrey man was released on a promise to appear in court. No charge has been laid

Most Read