VIDEO: Dogs demo athletic abilities

After pulling 1,170 pounds of cinder blocks along a rail track in the weight pull competition, this pup and owner took a moment to share some hugs and love. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Members of the Pacific North West Show and Sporting Dog Association hosted one of the annual competitions recently at the Langley Riders show arena in Brookswood. A few dozen dogs were tested in weight pull, where they would manouvre more than a thousands pounds of cinder blocks on a car along a rail system. They were also judged in confirmation, wall climbing, and speed. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

The muscle in their legs are apparent. The definition across their chests stands out. But it’s their determination and strength to pull more than a thousand pounds in cinder blocks across the finish line that potentially makes them champions.

Unlike their human counterparts, however, these canine athletes are willing to push themselves to their limits to demonstrate their speed, strength, and prowess all for the sake of praise and maybe the occasional treat.

They are members of the Pacific North West Show and Sporting Dog Association, and several dozen of these dogs and their owners converged on the Langley Riders show arena in Brookswood recently to show off their abilities.

The Pacific association has three clubs in B.C. and is one of hundreds of American Dog Breeders Association sanctioned group providing American pit bull terrier confirmation shows, all-breed weight pulls, and top dog athletic events – the most recent held at the Brookswood outdoor equestrian facilities.

The action unfolded on the Langley Riders grounds from June 24 to 26, with handlers travelling from throughout the Lower Mainland and as far away as California, Washington State, the B.C. Interior, and Vancovuer Island to compete, said event organizer Carla Anderson, a Ladysmith trainer who was there with her three-and-a-half-year-old pit bull terrier, Flex.

The weekend saw 25 dogs participate in the confirmation event, 18 take part in the weight pulls on different two days, and two dozen participate in the top dog events (treadmill racing, 200-foot sprinter/lure course, and wall climbing) also held over two of the three days.

Admittedly, Anderson said, it was one of the hottest weekends of the year, so far, with the mercury rising to more than 30° – which can put a strain on any athlete, including the dogs. But shifting schedules to start before the heat and to run in areas of shade, helped ensure the safety of the dogs.

Plus, owners came fully equipped with fans, shade cloths, cooling jackets, and tents. And just like their human counterparts in sports, these athletes were properly cooled down “and never put away hot,” after running their course, Anderson explained. She pointed to a water hose and kiddies pool also set up to help keep the animals cool and happy.

“Everyone knows, you just don’t over work your dogs. A win is not worth their life,” she said, noting some dog owners even resorted to put their dogs inside cars with air conditioning, to ensure they were safe between showings.

“They’re athletes,” she reiterated, noting they’re typically on a strict diet, given supplements, and exercise hours each week. Each dog present was competing in Langley to accumulate points, hoping to ultimately qualify for nationals being held in Utah this year, said Anderson.

