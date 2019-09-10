Former TWU Spartan Paul Hamilton, seen here playing for the Langley-based university, has been named to the Canada West Hall of Fame. He is the first Spartan to do so. (TWU file photo)

VIDEO: Former TWU soccer player Paul Hamilton named to Canada West Hall Of Fame

Becomes first Spartan from Langley university to be admitted to CW

Paul Hamilton, a standout player for the Langley-based Trinity Western University (TWU) mens soccer team, has been named to the Canada West Hall of Fame.

The announcement was made Tuesday.

Hamilton called it “an absolute honor.”

“I’m sure as the list continues to come out there are going to be some very influential names, and to be a part of that is truly something special,” Hamilton told The Langley Advance Times.

Hamilton is the first TWU Spartan named to the Canada West Hall of Fame.

“There are many amazing memories [of TWU] that come to my mind,” Hamilton observed.

“My first year at Trinity beating UBC at home in overtime for the Canada West Title was something I’ll never forget. Every year I spent there was special.”

During three seasons at TWU between 2007 and 2009, the six-foot defender from Calgary helped TWU win the Canada West (CW) conference title in his first year.

In 2008, Hamilton repeated as a Canada West First Team All-Star and All-Canadian Second Teamer.

He was also named tournament all-star at the Canadian Interuniversity Sport (CIS) championships in Ottawa, where TWU earned silver.

Hamilton was named both CW and CIS Player of the Year in 2009 when TWU hosted the CIS championship, where he was again named a tournament all-star, and the Spartans captured bronze.

spartans tv interview

While attending TWU, Hamilton also played with the Vancouver Whitecaps residency team in the USL Premier Development league.

In 2011, he joined FC Edmonton of the North American Soccer League (NASL), and went on make more than 50 appearances over two years with the Eddies, before joining the Carolina RailHawks and playing 24 matches during the 2013 NASL season.

Hamilton has played for Edmonton Scottish since 2015, captaining the club to the Alberta Major Soccer League championship in 2016 when he was named Most Valuable Player.

To commemorate 100 years of university sport across Western Canada, the Canada West Hall of Fame was created in the spring of 2019, with the first induction class set to be unveiled throughout the current season.

