VIDEO: Giants brought down by Hurricane during stop over in Lethbridge

Langley-based G-Men fall to Lethbridge, fourth loss in their road trip to the Prairies.

(Giants fall just short in a 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes in Lethbridge Friday night. One more away game in Cranbrook Sunday, before they’re back home next week. (Erica Perreaux photo)

Friday night in Lethbridge, Alta. the Vancouver Giants fell just short in a 4-3 decision against the city’s Hurricanes.

The trio of Jake Elmer (2G, 1A), Taylor Ross (1G, 2A) and Dylan Cozens (1A) combined for seven points for the Hurricanes (20-10-4-4) who scored twice in both the second and third periods.

The Giants (23-12-2-0) countered with goals from Owen Hardy, Justin Sourdif, and Bowen Byram.

Goalie David Tendeck made 24 saves for the Langley-based G-Men, while Liam Hughes made 33 saves for Lethbridge.

.

BOX SCORE

1st Period:

Both goaltenders were sharp in period one.

Hurricanes starter Hughes stopped all 10 Giants shots fired his way, while Tendeck went seven-for-seven for the Giants.

2nd Period:

The Hurricanes struck twice in the first four minutes and 18 seconds of the middle frame.

Elmer potted his first of two on the night at 1:01 when he tapped home a pass from Cozens from in close.

Then Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Jordy Bellerive buried his 19th of the season in close on a backhand shot to stake Lethbridge to a 2-0 lead.

Late in the second the Giants countered with two goals 33 seconds apart.

Hardy got the Giants on the board at 14:24 on a power play when he converted off a Dawson Holt pass from the left-wing to secure his eighth of the season.

Sourdif then scored his second goal in as many games when he ripped his ninth past Hughes off a low shot from the slot.

Shots in the second were 14-9 Giants and the game was tied 2-2 after 40 minutes.

3rd Period:

Then, 3:31 into the final period, Taylor Ross gave the Hurricanes their lead back when he notched his 22nd off a shot from the left-wing circle.

Then at 7:53, Elmer jammed home a Ross rebound for his second of the game which made it 4-2 Lethbridge.

Byram answered for the Giants at 16:14 on a power play when he went end-to-end on a power play down the left-wing side before tucking home a shot past Hughes for his 10th of the season.

Tendeck assisted on Byram’s marker.

That’s as close as the Giants would come though as Hughes and the Hurricanes held off a late surge from the Giants to secure the win.

The next Giants game is on Sunday afternoon in Cranbrook, against the Kootenay Ice.

.

BY THE NUMBERS

• Final score: Lethbridge Hurricanes 4 – Vancouver Giants 3

• Final shots: Giants 36 – Hurricanes 28

• Giants power play: 2/5

• Hurricanes power play: 0/3

• David Tendeck: 24/28 saves for Vancouver (13-9-1-0)

• Liam Hughes: 33/36 saves for Lethbridge (10-16-3-0)

• 3 Stars: (all Lethbridge) Jake Elmer, Taylor Ross, and Liam Hughes

• Three players made their Giants debut on Friday night: Defencemen Seth Bafaro and Dallas Hines, along with forward Jadon Joseph. Joseph assisted on Sourdif’s second-period goal.

• Milos Roman also returned to the Giants lineup after representing Slovakia at the World Juniors for a third time. The Calgary Flames prospect had three goals and one assist with

• Rookie Sourdif has now scored goals in two straight games and has managed to score three goals in his past five games, along with one assist.

• Byram is tied for the league lead in goals among WHL defencemen with 10. He’s tied with Prince Albert Raiders captain Brayden Pachal.

.