(Giants fall just short in a 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes in Lethbridge Friday night. One more away game in Cranbrook Sunday, before they’re back home next week. (Erica Perreaux photo)

VIDEO: Giants brought down by Hurricane during stop over in Lethbridge

Langley-based G-Men fall to Lethbridge, fourth loss in their road trip to the Prairies.

Friday night in Lethbridge, Alta. the Vancouver Giants fell just short in a 4-3 decision against the city’s Hurricanes.

The trio of Jake Elmer (2G, 1A), Taylor Ross (1G, 2A) and Dylan Cozens (1A) combined for seven points for the Hurricanes (20-10-4-4) who scored twice in both the second and third periods.

The Giants (23-12-2-0) countered with goals from Owen Hardy, Justin Sourdif, and Bowen Byram.

Goalie David Tendeck made 24 saves for the Langley-based G-Men, while Liam Hughes made 33 saves for Lethbridge.

BOX SCORE

1st Period:

Both goaltenders were sharp in period one.

Hurricanes starter Hughes stopped all 10 Giants shots fired his way, while Tendeck went seven-for-seven for the Giants.

2nd Period:

The Hurricanes struck twice in the first four minutes and 18 seconds of the middle frame.

Elmer potted his first of two on the night at 1:01 when he tapped home a pass from Cozens from in close.

Then Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Jordy Bellerive buried his 19th of the season in close on a backhand shot to stake Lethbridge to a 2-0 lead.

Late in the second the Giants countered with two goals 33 seconds apart.

Hardy got the Giants on the board at 14:24 on a power play when he converted off a Dawson Holt pass from the left-wing to secure his eighth of the season.

Sourdif then scored his second goal in as many games when he ripped his ninth past Hughes off a low shot from the slot.

Shots in the second were 14-9 Giants and the game was tied 2-2 after 40 minutes.

3rd Period:

Then, 3:31 into the final period, Taylor Ross gave the Hurricanes their lead back when he notched his 22nd off a shot from the left-wing circle.

Then at 7:53, Elmer jammed home a Ross rebound for his second of the game which made it 4-2 Lethbridge.

Byram answered for the Giants at 16:14 on a power play when he went end-to-end on a power play down the left-wing side before tucking home a shot past Hughes for his 10th of the season.

Tendeck assisted on Byram’s marker.

That’s as close as the Giants would come though as Hughes and the Hurricanes held off a late surge from the Giants to secure the win.

The next Giants game is on Sunday afternoon in Cranbrook, against the Kootenay Ice.

BY THE NUMBERS

• Final score: Lethbridge Hurricanes 4 – Vancouver Giants 3

• Final shots: Giants 36 – Hurricanes 28

• Giants power play: 2/5

• Hurricanes power play: 0/3

• David Tendeck: 24/28 saves for Vancouver (13-9-1-0)

• Liam Hughes: 33/36 saves for Lethbridge (10-16-3-0)

• 3 Stars: (all Lethbridge) Jake Elmer, Taylor Ross, and Liam Hughes

• Three players made their Giants debut on Friday night: Defencemen Seth Bafaro and Dallas Hines, along with forward Jadon Joseph. Joseph assisted on Sourdif’s second-period goal.

• Milos Roman also returned to the Giants lineup after representing Slovakia at the World Juniors for a third time. The Calgary Flames prospect had three goals and one assist with

• Rookie Sourdif has now scored goals in two straight games and has managed to score three goals in his past five games, along with one assist.

• Byram is tied for the league lead in goals among WHL defencemen with 10. He’s tied with Prince Albert Raiders captain Brayden Pachal.
