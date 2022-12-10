VIDEO: Giants fall to Blazers

A shorthanded Vancouver Giants and first-place Kamloops Blazers met up for a low scoring affair Friday night, Dec. 9, in Kamloops, but the home team buried one during a four-on-four situation that would stand to be the winner.

After a scoreless first period, Ty Halaburda put Vancouver up with an end-to-end rush 3:29 into the second period, with an assist from Dylan Anderson.

Just 1:10 later, Shea Van Olm tied the game on a rebound off a Blazer forecheck.

In the third, Matthew Seminoff capitalized on a turnover and broke in alone to put the Blazers up 2-1 with 8:06 left.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: A shootout win for Vancouver Giants against Kamloops Blazers

Final Score: Vancouver 1 – Kamloops 2.

Kamloops outshot Vancouver 31-23.

READ ALSO: Giants captain Ostapchuk called to World Junior selection camp

Next, Giants head back the the friendly confines of the Langley Events Centre to host the Kelowna Rockets on Teddy Bear Toss tonight (Saturday, Dec. 10) at 7 p.m.

