VIDEO: Giants fall to Blazers

A shorthanded Vancouver Giants and first-place Kamloops Blazers met up for a low scoring affair Friday night, Dec. 9, in Kamloops, but the home team buried one during a four-on-four situation that would stand to be the winner.

After a scoreless first period, Ty Halaburda put Vancouver up with an end-to-end rush 3:29 into the second period, with an assist from Dylan Anderson.

Just 1:10 later, Shea Van Olm tied the game on a rebound off a Blazer forecheck.

In the third, Matthew Seminoff capitalized on a turnover and broke in alone to put the Blazers up 2-1 with 8:06 left.

Final Score: Vancouver 1 – Kamloops 2.

Kamloops outshot Vancouver 31-23.

Next, Giants head back the the friendly confines of the Langley Events Centre to host the Kelowna Rockets on Teddy Bear Toss tonight (Saturday, Dec. 10) at 7 p.m.