Jockey Frankie Dettori and Without Parole enter the winners circle at Ascot. Photo courtesy Tanya Gunther

VIDEO: Horse owned by Langley breeder wins prestigious Ascot race

Victory for John and Tanya Gunther follows Triple Crown win

It’s been quite a month for John Gunther of Langley and his daughter Tanya.

The Langley breeder witnessed his horse, Without Parole, take the 2018 St. James’s Palace Stakes — which take place at the famed Ascot race course in the U.K. — on June 19, just 10 days after Justify, a horse he and his daughter bred but sold, took the Triple Crown of U.S. racing.

It was the fourth victory in as many starts for the undefeated Without Parole, ridden by legendary jockey Frankie Dettori.

“It is the greatest day of my life,” John Gunther said online.

“It is beyond my wildest dreams.”’

Tanya Gunther, who runs the stables at Glennwood Farm where the family operated breeding program is located in Kentucky, said it was “thrilling beyond words” to watch their horse take the win.

“What more could a girl ask for?”

A tearful Tanya Gunther rewarded Without Parole with a kiss.

The victory at Ascot comes after Justify became the 13th Triple Crown Winner by racing to victory at the Belmont Stakes on June 9, following back-to-back wins at the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, making the Gunthers the first Canadian breeders to win all three.

Justify is only the second horse to win the Triple Crown with an undefeated record, following Seattle Slew.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Fresh challenge for Langley breeder who produced Triple Crown winner, Justify


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada sweeps China in Pacific Rim Basketball Classic
Next story
Three Langley-based G-Men signed to NHL

Just Posted

VIDEO: Horse owned by Langley breeder wins prestigious Ascot race

Victory for John and Tanya Gunther follows Triple Crown win

Three Langley-based G-Men signed to NHL

A trio of Vancouver Giants were drafted to the ‘big league’ on the weekend.

Video: First West breaks ground on new regional office building in Langley

The new facility will house 320 employees who are currently working in a space designed for 170

VIDEO: Rich Coleman won’t rule out running for Surrey mayor

Langley MLA has not made a decision but promises to give the proposal “fair consideration”

Competitive Langley gymnasts lauded for their commitment to the sport

An awards ceremony commended local athletes who showed improvement, dedication, and athletic growth.

VIDEO: Canadian toddler caught practising hockey skills in crib

Eli Graveline is getting praise from far and wide as the internet freaks out of cute throwback video

Jogger who crossed U.S. border accidentally a warning to Canadians: expert

Cedella Roman, 19, was detained for two weeks in the United States

B.C. introducing stricter payday-lending law

The new rules go into effect September 1

VIDEO: Actor victim of alleged racist attack at Alberta McDonald’s

Several racist remarks hurled at Zach Running Coyote by unidentified individual

B.C. police dog sniffs out 23 kilograms of pot at YVR

40-year-old Ontario man has been arrested

B.C. men accused in Alberta man’s murder appear in court

Michael Bonin’s body was found by a passerby on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope

B.C. couple reeling after Lotto Max win

Winning $1 million ticket purchased in Armstrong, B.C.

TransLink rolls out night bus ‘hub’ aimed at making Granville strip safer

Move comes after an nightclub employee was killed in Downtown Vancouver

Imperial Tobacco ‘shocked’ by Health Canada’s proposed package regulations

Company says there are ‘a number of provisions that are basically impossible’

Most Read