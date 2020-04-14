Rams head coach Howie Zaron gets things started in a whimsical training video released by the Langley football team. (Facebook image)

VIDEO: How football players practice without breaking social distancing rules

Langley Rams team doctor produces whimsical video

A tongue-in-cheek Facebook video shows the Langley Ram football team getting a practice in, while respecting social distancing.

It begins with Rams head coach Howie Zaron expressing the hope that everyone stays safe, then tossing a football out of the camera field of vision.

Next, the video cuts to player after player catching, then tossing the ball, with varying degrees of humour.

One makes the catch with one arm while doing bicep curls with the other, while another hands off to a smaller sibling, who then makes the toss.

Zaron said the video was the idea of Rams team doctor Mark Malowney, who makes the final catch wearing a medical mask and using a paper bag.

“Seriously guys, do you have any idea ho many people have touched this football?” a mock-indignant Malowney says.

In posting the video, Malowney described it as ” a little game of social distancing football” for the players adding “I hope to be back out on the field with you again soon!”

Zaron said the video was a way of raising spirits when the team has been idled by COVID-19 restrictions.

“They can’t do much,” Zaron told the Langley Advance Times.

“We’re missing out on workouts.”

Rams have cancelled their upcoming spring camp.

Zaron said the real test of team patience will come in May, when, if the Rams are still unable to practice or play, “you’ll see some frustration.”

Meanwhile, in social media posts, the team has announced several returning players and several new names have been signed.

Among them, receiver, Liam Stewart, returning for his third season, All-Canadian corner Kyle Clarot, third year linebacker Colten De Jong, offensive lineman Zack Rohan and Cole Barron.

New names include defensive back Mark Potasho, offensive lineman Steven Sharma, linebacker Brodie Alexander, wide receiver Wilson Ojo, running back Kevin Palacios, safety Kurtis Flynn, d-lineman Ivan Rojas Jr, linebacker Byron Ruvalcaba, o-lineman Anthony Bassetto, o-lineman Cole Reeder, receiver Terrel Jones and d-lineman Arjun Sran.

Letters of intent signees include Billy Matwichnya, Matteo Viani , Mark Straw and Michael Calvert.

A few weeks earlier, the Langley Fusion softball team attracted 3,500 shares with a Facebook video in a similar vein.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley softball team plays ball, while maintaining ‘social distancing’

Among the players seen in the Facebook clip, one makes a catch, then appears to use a hand spray to disinfect the ball, before throwing it, while another player wears a antiviral mask and still another does a flip on a trampoline.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangley Rams

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Giants Sourdif and Shepard make NHL draft ranking

Just Posted

LETTER: COVID = Government thinking for us

There’s a lesson to be learned from this pandemic… but not what one might think

VIDEO: How football players practice without breaking social distancing rules

Langley Rams team doctor produces whimsical video

VIDEO: First responders surprise Langley teen on her birthday

A ‘memorable’ drive-by celebration

Langley students resume instruction at home

Langley School District issued a letter explaining roll out for remainder of school-year

Langley mayors worried about financial impact of COVID-19

It’s unknown how many households will be able to pay their property taxes

B.C.’s COVID-19 case total up by 45 after Easter weekend

B.C. Ferries volume down 92 per cent on major routes

TransLink asks for emergency funds, cites losses of $75 million per month amid pandemic

CEO Kevin Desmond said TransLink ‘will face cashflow issues within weeks’

Air Canada and others suspend flights until June as sector slammed by COVID-19

Air Canada is still operating repatriation flights for Canadians stuck abroad in collaboration with government

Stranger offers Vancouver Island beach house to self-isolating ER nurse

B.C. woman helps worker ‘sacrificing hugs with her boys to help complete strangers’

VIDEO: Firefighters battle business blaze in downtown core of Mission

Dark, black smoke can be seen coming from Warcraft Games on First Ave.

Sanitizer giveaway at Okanagan distillery shut down after patrons become violent

Fights broke out among some in the nearly 1,000-car-line outside Forbidden Spirits

1,700 people returned to B.C. over Easter weekend, most had quarantine plans: Henry

Dr. Bonnie Henry said 13 people needed accommodations and 207 required follow-up

COVID-19: Longterm care facility deaths expected to rise even as cases slow, Dr. Tam says

Many of the deaths will come from longterm care facilities

‘It’s frightening’: B.C. trucker on being on the road during COVID-19

Armed with a keychain-sized hand sanitizer, trucker Brennan Bateman set out for the United States

Most Read