VIDEO: How football players practice without breaking social distancing rules

Rams head coach Howie Zaron gets things started in a whimsical training video released by the Langley football team. (Facebook image)

A tongue-in-cheek Facebook video shows the Langley Ram football team getting a practice in, while respecting social distancing.

It begins with Rams head coach Howie Zaron expressing the hope that everyone stays safe, then tossing a football out of the camera field of vision.

Next, the video cuts to player after player catching, then tossing the ball, with varying degrees of humour.

One makes the catch with one arm while doing bicep curls with the other, while another hands off to a smaller sibling, who then makes the toss.

Zaron said the video was the idea of Rams team doctor Mark Malowney, who makes the final catch wearing a medical mask and using a paper bag.

“Seriously guys, do you have any idea ho many people have touched this football?” a mock-indignant Malowney says.

In posting the video, Malowney described it as ” a little game of social distancing football” for the players adding “I hope to be back out on the field with you again soon!”

Zaron said the video was a way of raising spirits when the team has been idled by COVID-19 restrictions.

“They can’t do much,” Zaron told the Langley Advance Times.

“We’re missing out on workouts.”

Rams have cancelled their upcoming spring camp.

Zaron said the real test of team patience will come in May, when, if the Rams are still unable to practice or play, “you’ll see some frustration.”

Meanwhile, in social media posts, the team has announced several returning players and several new names have been signed.

Among them, receiver, Liam Stewart, returning for his third season, All-Canadian corner Kyle Clarot, third year linebacker Colten De Jong, offensive lineman Zack Rohan and Cole Barron.

New names include defensive back Mark Potasho, offensive lineman Steven Sharma, linebacker Brodie Alexander, wide receiver Wilson Ojo, running back Kevin Palacios, safety Kurtis Flynn, d-lineman Ivan Rojas Jr, linebacker Byron Ruvalcaba, o-lineman Anthony Bassetto, o-lineman Cole Reeder, receiver Terrel Jones and d-lineman Arjun Sran.

Letters of intent signees include Billy Matwichnya, Matteo Viani , Mark Straw and Michael Calvert.

A few weeks earlier, the Langley Fusion softball team attracted 3,500 shares with a Facebook video in a similar vein.

Among the players seen in the Facebook clip, one makes a catch, then appears to use a hand spray to disinfect the ball, before throwing it, while another player wears a antiviral mask and still another does a flip on a trampoline.



