At second base, Fraser Valley player Tyler Trim intercepted a steal from first. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Langley hosts national Little League championships

Tournament will decide who represents Canada at World Series in the U.S.

The fight for Canadian little league domination and seats on a flight to California to compete in the world little league intermediate world series is underway in Langley.

On Sunday, the two B.C. teams in the tournament met at Langley City’s Barbour field.

Host Fraser Valley, composed of Langley and Whalley players, was up against Team B.C., the Coquitlam A’s club.

It did not go the way the Langley fans would have liked, after the Coquitlam players capitalized on two errors to open up a sizable lead.

Final score was 7-4 for Coquitlam.

Both teams were among six playing in the 2019 championships that brought players from different regions of the country to Langley.

The finals are Thursday.

There won’t be much of a turnaround time for the winners, with the flight for California taking off at 6 a.m. this Friday (July 26).

Also on Sunday, long-time volunteer Gord Apolzer was lured to the field by a friend.

Once he was spotted, a break was called to surprise him with the Marthe Dubroy award for volunteer of the year.

Apolzer was recognized for his 25 years of working with young players, tournament director Jim Rogers explained

“We wanted him not to know [until the presentation].”

Named after the late Dubroy, Canadian co-ordinator of Little League Baseball Canada, the award recognizes outstanding effort by volunteers in regional districts.

Langley Baseball, which is hosting the Little League Canada intermediate national tournament for ages 11 to 13, is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

It had 600 players from ages four to 14 playing this year.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

_________________________________

 

Fraser Valley player Alex Park faced down an incoming pitch . (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Fraser Valley pitcher Mattias Brisson unloads. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Team B.C. pitcher Liam Sampson prepared to bring the heat. Sampson had a two-run triple in the first inning to help his own cause. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Gord Apolzer (centre) was named the Marthe Dubroy volunteer of the year at the Sunday game. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Field hockey captain Scott Tupper named Canada’s Pan Am flag-bearer

