VIDEO: Langley Junior Thunder player wins award of excellence

Jaiden Terry one of 10 recipients of a 2019 Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport

Langley Junior Thunder player Jaiden Terry was one of the 10 recipients of a 2019 Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport. (photo courtesy of Bob Orr/Freeze Frame Photography)

An incoming member of the Langley Junior Thunder has been recognized by the Provincial government for excellence in sport, school, and community.

Jaiden Terry was one of the 10 recipients of a 2019 Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport. He was among the 36 regional winners selected back in November with the final 10 award winners revealed on June 18.

The Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (ISPARC), in collaboration with the Province of British Columbia, created these awards to highlight the achievements of Indigenous youth athletes throughout the province by honouring their excellence in performance sport, commitment to their education, the positive role they play in their communities and ways in which they demonstrate leadership both on and off the field.

Terry is a 16-year-old from the Tsal’alh First Nation who has played his minor lacrosse with the Vancouver Burrards program.

“These awards are an opportunity to recognize and celebrate these exceptional athletes’ accomplishments in sport, school and community,” said Premier John Horgan in a statement announcing the winners.

“Every one of these individuals is a champion in their sport and serves as a role model for their peers,” added Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

“The Premier’s Awards celebrate the outstanding athletic performances and share the stories of how these youth have given back to their communities, their commitment to education and demonstrated leadership that inspires us all,” said Rick Brant, ISPARC’s Executive Director.

Terry was a second round (13th overall) selection by the Langley Junior Thunder back in January at the BC Junior A Lacrosse League Entry Draft.

“Jaiden is one of the most athletic players coming out of Midget A last year,” said Langley assistant General Manager Ryan Williams. “He was probably top two or three (among all the draft-eligible players) in pure athleticism, just a natural athlete.”

Terry, while capable of playing anywhere on the floor, will likely be used in a defensive/transition role.

“He has great hands and sees the ball very well at both ends and his speed and ability to change directions on a dime will make him a dangerous player in transition and at the offensive end of the floor,” Williams said.

The recipients will be honoured on a display at the BC Sports Hall of Fame sometime this fall.

