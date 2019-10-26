Rams running back Andrew Pocrnic didn’t have it all his own way, battling a Suns defence that aimed to limit his yardage. Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times

VIDEO: Langley Rams defeat Sun to get one step closer to Cullen Cup

Record-breaking running back Andrew Pocrnic scored multiple touchdowns

Langley Rams are bound for the Cullen Cup, following their 45-15 win over the Okanagan Sun Saturday in the BCFC semifinal at McLeodAthletic Park stadium in Langley.

In what was a rematch of the 2018 Cup, the Rams dominated through most of the game.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley Rams football team wins Cullen Cup

It was a 7-7 tie game with touchdowns by both teams by the end of the first quarter, but in the second quarter, Rams scored twice more to open up a 21-8 lead and never looked back.

Fresh off his record-setting regular seaso0n run, Rams running back Andrew Pocrnic accounted for two Rams touchdowns during the game.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Andrew Pocrnic broke records as Langley Rams wrapped up undefeated season with win against Kamloops

Earlier in the day, BCFC major award winners were announced, and many were familiar names for Langley fans.

Offensive Most Valuable player award went to Andrew Pocrnic, defensive MVP was Kyle Clarot.

Pocrnic was also named top offensive and Clorot was named top defensive back.

Top Offensive Lineman award went to Nikos Lazarakis

Rams’ Howie Zaron was named coach of the year.

More to come.


