VIDEO: Langley teams compete in provincial basketball championships

2018 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament is underway at the Langley Events Centre

The 2018 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament is underway at the Langley Events Centre.

Going into the four-day event on Saturday, Vancouver College’s Fighting Irish was reportedly ranked number one, the Sir Charles Tupper Tigers from Vancouver were number two and the Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers from Surrey were ranked third.

More than 30 teams from across the province are taking part.

Among the Langley teams competing, one posted a win Sunday when Brookswood defeated Claremont 73 – 64 11 a.m. Sunday.

In other action, Handsworth won over Brookswood 66-49 at the 1 p.m. game and Dawson Creek beat Brookswood 58-56 during the 8:30 p.m. game.

R.E. Mountain also had a frustrating Saturday, with Vancouver College winning 71-40 over R.E. Mountain at the 11:30 a.m. game, while Mount Boucherie won 76-41 over R.E.Mountain at the 5:30 game the same day.

More results can be found on Twitter at BCJrBoysBBall

Tickets:

All Tournament (per day)

Adults (19 – 64 years old) $ 8

Students (13 – 18 years old) $8

Seniors (65 + years old) $8

Youth (7 – 12 years old) $2

Children 6 and Under free

Full Event Pass

All Ages $25

Please note there is no outside food and beverage permitted in the facility during the tournaments.

Tickets are subject to an additional $1.00 service charge and additional processing fee when ordering online.

More info at http://www.bchighschoolbasketballchampionships.com/jrboys/.


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com

 

