VIDEO: Langley’s Chase Claypool makes an impressive NFL debut

Chase Claypool’s pro career is off to a very good start.

Claypool, who grew up playing football in Abbotsford and for now, calls Langley home, made his first professional catch a memorable one Monday night, as the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the New York Giants 26-16 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Claypool hauled down a 28-yard highlight reel third down catch on a pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The moment was highlighted instantly on Twitter by both the NFL and Sportscenter accounts.

Claypool also caught an 11-yard pass in the fourth quarter, which eventually led to a Steelers field goal.

He added eight yards rushing to close out the game.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish product also played in some special teams situations in his debut.

“Dreams came true tonight,” Claypool said following the game.

“Blessed beyond belief.”

That undefeated, never lost type feeling. 😝🤟🏾 pic.twitter.com/RK4sXMyN3D — Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) September 15, 2020

Online, he posted a video clip of himself beaming and hitting a most-muscular body building pose.

“That undefeated, never lost type feeling,” is how he described it.

Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had good things to say about his new teammate.

“I think the plays that he’s making are impressive, but I think, to me, what’s more impressive is that he doesn’t ask a lot of questions, which means he knows his stuff,” Roethlisberger said.

Game day vibes! 🤙🏾 Monday Night Football got me cheesin’ 😁 pic.twitter.com/RI0Jmsi2lu — Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) September 14, 2020

Claypool honoured the memory of former teammate Samwel Uko, writing his writing his last name in the wrist tape he wore during the Steelers games.

“All season long for you, lil brother,” Claypool said in posting the image to social media.

“The best high school football player I’ve ever played with/against and an even better kid. Miss you, brother. The system failed you.”

Justin Paul, Uko’s uncle and the man who has acted as an unofficial spokesperson for the family during the news surrounding his death, said that he is honoured to see Claypool remember his nephew in such a thoughtful way.

“We really appreciate and thank that Samwel’s friends are still keeping his memory alive, that means so much to us – it brings peace into our heart,” he said. “We really thank Chase. God bless him.”

Class act @ChaseClaypool . He looked up to you so much. I know he's smiling right now.

Great first game on top of it. Panther pride! @BCHSFB pic.twitter.com/YjO6NTji8d — Pantherfootball (@AbbyPanthers) September 15, 2020

During the National Anthem, Steelers players held a large banner that stated “Steelers Against Racism” and listed all of the hometowns represented by the players.

Abbotsford was on the banner and alphabetically was the first hometown listed. Claypool raised a fist during the anthem.

Following Monday’s game, Claypool and the Steelers host the Denver Broncos on Sept. 20, then welcome the Houston Texans on Sept. 27.



