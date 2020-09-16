Chase Claypool made his NFL debut Monday, Sept. 14 with the Pittsburgh Steelers (Pittsburgh Steelers Twitter image)

VIDEO: Langley’s Chase Claypool makes an impressive NFL debut

A spectacular catch to begin his career with Pittsburgh Steelers

Chase Claypool’s pro career is off to a very good start.

Claypool, who grew up playing football in Abbotsford and for now, calls Langley home, made his first professional catch a memorable one Monday night, as the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the New York Giants 26-16 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Claypool hauled down a 28-yard highlight reel third down catch on a pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The moment was highlighted instantly on Twitter by both the NFL and Sportscenter accounts.

Claypool also caught an 11-yard pass in the fourth quarter, which eventually led to a Steelers field goal.

He added eight yards rushing to close out the game.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish product also played in some special teams situations in his debut.

“Dreams came true tonight,” Claypool said following the game.

“Blessed beyond belief.”

Online, he posted a video clip of himself beaming and hitting a most-muscular body building pose.

“That undefeated, never lost type feeling,” is how he described it.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Celebrating homegrown football star Chase Claypool

Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had good things to say about his new teammate.

“I think the plays that he’s making are impressive, but I think, to me, what’s more impressive is that he doesn’t ask a lot of questions, which means he knows his stuff,” Roethlisberger said.

Claypool honoured the memory of former teammate Samwel Uko, writing his writing his last name in the wrist tape he wore during the Steelers games.

“All season long for you, lil brother,” Claypool said in posting the image to social media.

“The best high school football player I’ve ever played with/against and an even better kid. Miss you, brother. The system failed you.”

READ MORE: More details disclosed about tragic death of Langley Rams player

Justin Paul, Uko’s uncle and the man who has acted as an unofficial spokesperson for the family during the news surrounding his death, said that he is honoured to see Claypool remember his nephew in such a thoughtful way.

“We really appreciate and thank that Samwel’s friends are still keeping his memory alive, that means so much to us – it brings peace into our heart,” he said. “We really thank Chase. God bless him.”

During the National Anthem, Steelers players held a large banner that stated “Steelers Against Racism” and listed all of the hometowns represented by the players.

Abbotsford was on the banner and alphabetically was the first hometown listed. Claypool raised a fist during the anthem.

READ ALSO: Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool selected by Pittsburgh Steelers in 2nd round of 2020 NFL draft

Following Monday’s game, Claypool and the Steelers host the Denver Broncos on Sept. 20, then welcome the Houston Texans on Sept. 27.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

FootballLangleyNFL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley Trappers trade Walter for two Aldergrove Kodiaks players
Next story
Lawsuit alleges NHL, junior leagues working together to limit players’ opportunities

Just Posted

Crash leaves nearly 1,300 customers without power in Langley, northbound 200th Street blocked

BC Hydro crews are on scene

VIDEO: Langley’s Chase Claypool makes an impressive NFL debut

A spectacular catch to begin his career with Pittsburgh Steelers

Additional review of Langley City mayor’s gala ordered by council

A more detailed accounting of costs is needed, councillors said

PHOTOS: Langley heads back to class

Families sent in photos to the Langley Advance Times of the first day of school

‘It’s a one-way walk through Aldergrove history’

Community Heritage Day will have historic artifacts, newspapers, and more on Saturday, Sept. 19

63 British Columbians in hospital battling COVID-19, health officials confirm

Ninety-seven more British Columbians have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

B.C.’s municipal leaders to vote on salmon-safe flood control

The resolution asks for funding, support to move away from outdated systems

Threat of fall federal election eases as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Congeniality emerged as fears of second wave of COVID-19 were heightened after another case increase

NDP-Green agreement provides stability during pandemic: Furstenau

She replaces Andrew Weaver, who stepped aside in January to sit as an Independent in the legislature

Staycations: Survey finds parks provide local getaways despite pandemic

BC Parks visitation increasing while operating budget to be reduced

Dogs allowed on White Rock Promenade starting Oct. 1

Council votes to keep status quo, allow dogs during off season

B.C. First Nations call on privacy commissioner to release community COVID-19 data

An application has been made to the office of the information and privacy commissioner

Surrey Police Service a ‘done deal,’ mayor insists

Opponents say process is flawed, on eve of Tuesday’s police board meeting

‘It is a pandemic’: B.C. health minister defends school plan, but says cases are inevitable

Multiple cases have popped up in schools since classes started on Sept. 10

Most Read