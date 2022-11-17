VIDEO: Langley’s Foster takes podium at $250K Longines FEI Jumping World Cup

An exultant Langley’s Tiffany Foster and Northern Light were cheered on by the crowd in Toronto as they rode to a podium finish in the $250,000 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup on Saturday night, Nov. 12, the only Canadian team to do so. (Jump Media)

There were cheers for Langley’s Tiffany Foster as the two-time Canadian Olympian claimed her spot on the podium at the $250,000 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup in Toronto on Saturday night, Nov. 12.

Foster thrilled the home crowd with a brilliant clear performance aboard Northern Light, an 11-year-old Swedish Warmblood mare owned by Artisan Farms LLC.

Left to right: Daniel Bluman, Daniel Coyle, and Tiffany Foster were all smiles at the $250,000 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Toronto press conference on Saturday night, November 12. (Ben Radvanyi Photography)

Six rounds later, Ireland’s Daniel Coyle made it a jump-off by producing the second fault-free effort riding Legacy, a 12-year-old Zangersheide mare.

As the penultimate rider, Israel’s Daniel Bluman made it a three-horse race when he piloted Gemma W to the final clear first-round.

Foster was the first to return to tackle the jump-off, picking up eight faults and exceeding the time-allowed of 44-seconds to to incur an additional time fault.

Coyle and Legacy had a clear round in 37.02 seconds. Bluman tried his best to catch Coyle’s time but paid the price with one rail down, leaving him in the runner-up spot.

READ ALSO: Langley’s Tiffany Foster named reserve Canadian champion

To the delight of the audience, Foster was named the Leading Canadian Rider after her impressive results throughout this year’s Royal Horse Show.

“This show is something that all Canadian riders are so proud of,” expressed Foster, 38, who made her Royal Horse Show debut in 2001 when she won both the Jump Canada Medal and the Running Fox CET Medal national finals.

“A huge part of that is the organization and everything that goes into making this such a special event,” Foster continued.

“The most important thing, though, is the crowd and the energy that they give. I can’t help but smile. I love it and I’m so proud that they all come out.”

Langley’s Tiffany Foster and Northern Light rode to a podium finish in the $250,000 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup on Saturday night, Nov. 12, the only Canadian team to do so. (Ben Radvanyi Photography)

Charlie Johnstone, CEO of the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, echoed Foster’s sentiment saying, “clearly what we saw tonight was best in class, and that is what we have stood for for the past century and what we will continue to stand for in the next century.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley’s Tiffany Foster clinches win for Team Canada at Longine FEI Jumping Nations Cup

The $250,000 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Toronto closed out this year’s Royal Horse Show, the marquee event of the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, which showcased the very best in horse sport with an elevated CSI5-W rating from the International Equestrian Federation (FEI).

EquestrianLangley