VIDEO: Montreal Alliance snap losing streak at Fraser Valley Bandits expense

A steal got the ball in Alain Louis’ hands in transition and an alley to Isiah Osborne sealed the Alliance victory over Fraser Valley Bandits 89-72 Monday night (July 11) in Montreal.

With the win, Montreal improves to 4-10 while the Bandits are at 9-6 after winning one of three road trip games.

A two and a three from James Karnik followed by a two and a three from Kyle Adnam.

That’s how the Bandits started the game and they pushed to a 10-2 lead over the Montreal Alliance. Karnik scored nine points in the first quarter to lead the Bandits and following his quick five at the start of the quarter, Murphy Burnatowski, Malcolm Duvivier and Maxie Esho got their touches to maintain a Fraser Valley lead.

Bandits’ Murphy Burnatowksi take his shot against Montreal on Monday July 11. The Alliance defeated the Fraser Valley Bandits 89-72. (Ansh Sanyal CEBL)

Montreal started to chip back with the play of Ashley Hamilton and Nathan Cayo who combined for 11 points in the quarter. At the end of the first quarter, Fraser Valley led 28-20.

Montreal out-scored Fraser Valley 21-12 in the quarter but it wasn’t until a Dominic Green technical free throw as time winded down that they took their first lead of the game. At the half, Montreal held a slim 41-40 lead.

Montreal pushed their lead to double-digits in the third quarter, with the Alliance leading the Bandits 67-52 going into the fourth quarter.

Fraser Valley started the fourth quarter hot with a jumper from Campbell and Burnatowski and four points from Karnik to cut the deficit to nine.

Alliance responded pushing back to out a 15-point lead before four points from Gibson, a three from Alex Campbell and two Louis free throws put the game into Elam time. Montreal led 80-67 going into Elam time with the target score set at 89.

Bandits Maxie Esho in action Monday July 11 against the Montreal Alliance. Montreal won 89-72. (Ansh Sanyal CEBL)

Montreal scored five points in Elam time disrupted by a Campbell three, putting the Alliance up 87-72. Louis got the ball in transition and found Osborne in the air to put it down and seal the Alliance victory. Montreal defeated the Fraser Valley Bandits 89-72.

Karnik finished with 20 points, the most on the Bandits, to go with his eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. Campbell added 17 points, six rebounds, an assist and a steal.

Fraser Valley Head Coach Mike Taylor: “I think after we controlled the first quarter we let the crowd get into the game and credit to the Montreal defence, the pressure, the physicality, I think our offence we had too many one or two pass possessions and that played into the hands of the Alliance.”

Fraser Valley returns to Langley Events Centre for a two-game homestand against the Guelph Nighthawks on Friday, July 15 at 7 p.m. and the Ottawa BlackJacks on Sunday, July 17 at 1 p.m.