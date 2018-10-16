VIDEO: North Langley Kodiaks shut out North Surrey Bears

Defensive battle Saturday ends in Langley’s favour

The North Langley Kodiaks prevailed 19-0 over the North Surrey Bears in a battle of two impressive defenses on Saturday afternoon.

Both Kodiak touchdowns came in the air, the first on a 91 yard pass and run to Justin Kular early in the second quarter.

Alex Henderson scored the second North Langley touchdown from five yards out on a great catch he made just off the turf.

The rest of the offensive scoring came from the leg of David Wegert who kicked a 26 yard field goal, a convert and a single point.

Jesse Nielson and Graeme Melnyk shared quarterbacking duties for the Kodiaks and while Kular was their primary target, Connor Hurley and Tanveer Sekhon also caught passes.

Linebacker Tim Janke had a fantastic day for the North Langley defense as he made numerous tackles all over the field.

Stryker Roloff added two more interceptions to his season tally as he continued to play havoc with opposing quarterbacks.

Tysen Bright had a first quarter fumble recovery to go along with his recovery of a short kick by a desperate Bears team late in the game. Saturday’s football game was the latest between these arch rival teams.

North Langley will seek to extend its unbeaten streak next Sunday in a rematch against the North Delta Longhorns.

