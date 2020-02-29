Langley player Sean Annan ended up on a Chicago basketball court earlier this month, playing with some NBA legends (Langley Special Olympics official group/special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Playing with the big guys: how a Langley basketball player ended up shooting hoops with NBA greats

Sean Annan is the first B.C. player to play in the NBA Cares Special Olympics Unified Sports game

At 6’ 4,” Langley basketball player Sean Annan doesn’t have to look up to very many people.

So it was little different when Annan ended up on a Chicago basketball court earlier this month, playing with some NBA legends, most of whom were considerably taller than the Special Olympics B.C. (SOBC) basketball player.

He had a blast.

“The best game I ever played,” is how Anna described playing against retired NBA greats like 6’9” Sam Perkins, an Olympic gold medalist and 17-season NBA veteran.

During a video interview at the event, the soft-spoken Canadian made it clear that he viewed his trip as more of a learning exercise than a competition.

“I don’t take my self seriously, we’re just here to have a good time, not to show off,” Annan said.

“I’m just here for the experience, I’m not here to win games.”

During the same interview, a patient Annan explained to his American questioner that Vancouver, like Seattle, is warmer and damper than Chicago, where the frigid temperatures coupled with gusts made going for a walk uncomfortable.

“It’s too windy here,” Anna smiled.

Annan was one of 12 Special Olympics athletes from around the world who played in the ninth annual NBA Cares Special Olympics Unified Sports Basketball Game on Friday, Feb. 14 and the first one from B.C. to ever take part.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley athlete shoots hoops in Chicago

He was selected based on a nomination video, shot by fellow player Christian Burton, where Annan talked about his passion for the sport, and how a devastating injury turned out to be life-changing in a good way.

Annan was kept from trying out for the 2015 Special Olympics Team Canada that went to the World Games in Los Angeles after he suffered a compound fracture of his tibia and fibula.

READ MORE: Langley Warriors win gold at January Jam

“I realized, when I was in hospital, that the community and the friends I have here support me and were by my side,” Annan recalled.

His team went on to win gold in the finals.

Throughout the remainder of the season, Annan’s teammates wrote his No. 7 on their shoulders.

Annan was out of his cast in three months and back on the court in six.

Mathew Annan, Sean’s father, went with him to Chicago and said the NBA was generous, picking them up in a limousine and putting them up in a five star hotel.

“This was a unique experience,” the elder Annan commented.

Sean was less impressed by the upscale touches.

“I’m more like a country guy,” he said.

One NBA great who made an impression on both Annans was former NBA point guard Muggsy Bogues, the shortest player ever to play in the National Basketball Association at 5’ 3.”

During a brief chat, Sean got to demonstrate his dunk shot to an approving Bogues.

Later on, Annan helped teach basketball tips to some people with serious disabilities, something he considered a high point of the trip.

In a video made on his return, Sean thanks the NBA, the friend who put together the video and the other people who helped get him there.

“I just want to say I really enjoyed the five days [in Chicago],” he declared.

“You guys are a blast.”


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

basketballLangleySpecial Olympics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Sean Annan, Sam Perkins (left) and Matthew Annan (right) got a chance t0 chat with NBA great Sam Perkins at the NBA Cares Special Olympics Unified Sports Basketball Game in Chicago (Matthew Annan/special to Langley Advance Times).

Sean Annan (centre) taught basketball to serious disable people at the NBA Cares Special Olympics Unified Sports Basketball Game (Matthew Annan/special to Langley Advance Times).

Previous story
Rare goal from Marincin lifts Leafs to 4-2 win over Canucks

Just Posted

VIDEO: Playing with the big guys: how a Langley basketball player ended up shooting hoops with NBA greats

Sean Annan is the first B.C. player to play in the NBA Cares Special Olympics Unified Sports game

Still no response to petition to rename Langley skateboard park after teen who died of drug overdose

‘There’s zero reply,’ petition organizer Geoff McNeill says

TRAFFIC: Removal of crashed semi underway on Highway 1

Left lane blocked as crews clear wreckage

B.C. girls basketball finals underway in Langley

Four gold medal games at LEC

Falling temperatures prompt extreme weather alert by Langley homeless shelter

Homeless advised to come indoors

B.C. confirms 8th case of COVID-19; 1,000 tested for novel coronavirus

First four patients have been released from isolation after testing negative for virus

VIDEO: B.C. leap-year siblings ‘leapies’ celebrate 14th, 15th, birthdays together

Marilyn and Jeannette Johnston have never missed sharing Feb. 29 together for 56 years

Rare goal from Marincin lifts Leafs to 4-2 win over Canucks

Toronto defender nets first of the year against Vancouver

Cyclist killed in early-morning collision in Port Coquitlam

RCMP are reminding drivers and pedestrians to follow the rules of the road

Toddler, 2, killed and woman injured after getting struck by car in Squamish parking lot

The driver remained at the scene

Coyotes kill dog, chase cyclist in Fraser Valley; conservation officers issue warning

BC Conservation Officer Service urging people to secure garbage and other attractants

Day 3: Ministers optimistic as talks with Wet’suwet’en chiefs continue in northern B.C.

The talks began Thursday afternoon in northern B.C. and continued into late into Friday night

B.C. dad with pricey motorcycle, $7K watch ordered to pay years of retroactive child support

Mother to receive over $55,000 in back payments, additional $1,500 in monthly support pay

B.C. truck drivers caught with passengers sitting on wood block, children’s car seat

Two separate truck drivers were handed fines for illegal passenger seats in Burnaby

Most Read