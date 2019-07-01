The Valley team celebrated a goal. The Langley-based players lost to Victoria 9-2 in action at the Aldergrove arena Sunday. an Ferguson Langley Advance Times

VIDEO: Provincial ball hockey championships wrap in Langley

Finals in five-day competition set for Canada Day

Virtually every Langley arena capable of hosting a ball hockey game did so during the five-day-long provincial championships that were scheduled to wrap up on Canada Day.

And that still wasn’t enough to handle the 1,400 players and 72 teams from eight divisions across B.C., so the Cloverdale arena was pressed into service.

Those who watched were treated to high-speed play that hardly ever slowed down.

At the new Aldergrove arena, the match to watch on Sunday pitted Victoria against the Valley team, one of several in the Langley-based Valley Ball Hockey Association (VBHA) that had just made the championships the previous weekend.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Best ball hockey teams compete in Langley

Victoria, it turned out, was not a gracious geust.

They opened a huge lead in the opening minutes and never looked back, peppering the Langley goalie with shots while keeping them a distance from their own netminder.

Final score was 9-2, putting Victoria a step closer to taking home top prize in the “Major Mountainm” division of 15- to 16-year-old players.

It was the biggest event that VBHA has hosted in 10 years, with plauyers from Victoria, Metro Vancouver, Surrey, Ridge Meadows, Tri-Cities, Delta and Richmond playing in what VBHA head Craig McDougall described as one of “most anticipated ball hockey tournaments in BC.

.

Valley player Connor Kahle got a step ahead of a Victoria opponent Sunday. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Valley player Owen Middleton dug for the ball. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Valley player Alex Serraglio tried to shake off some Victoria opponents. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Valley player Brennen Fryer in action at the Aldergrove arena. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Nicholas Gillam confronted a Victoria defender. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Most Read