The RCMP musical ride is coming to Langley. Wikipedia image by Kersti Nebelsiek.

VIDEO: RCMP musical ride returns to Langley

Langley City residents will get a discount on the ticket price

The RCMP Musical Ride is coming to town and Langley City residents who go will get a discounted ticket price.

The event and the ticket deal was announced online by the City, which said city residents will pay $5 admission while everyone else will pay $15.

The Friday Aug. 31 City-sponsored event will start at 7 p.m. at the Thunderbird Show Park at 24550 72 Ave. Gates open two hours before show time.

The event is being held in Langley Township because the City doesn’t have a riding facility that could accomodate the ride, said Kim Hilton director of recreation, culture and community services at the City.

Hilton said the discount was being offered to residents because that would be the usual ticket price if the event was held within city limits.

The RCMP Pipe band will perform, police vehicles will be on display, the RCMP helicopter Air One will drop by, if time permits, and there will be a police dog demonstration.

The Campbell Valley Pony Club will also be participating.

Hilton said there were tentative plans for other entertainment at the event, but they are still in the works.

Tickets can be purchased online from the tbird.ca website by clicking the “spectators” link in the online menu at the top of the main page.

The ride will also be performing the next day, at 3 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 1.

(Video of 2009 visit to Langley below)

A Canadian tradition since 1876, the musical ride troop currently consists of of 32 riders plus the member in charge. It executes a variety of cavalry drills choreographed to music.

The Musical Ride performs in up to 50 communities across Canada between the months of May and October, performances that help raise funds for local charities and non-profit organizations.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley RCMP carry ‘Flame of Hope’ through Murrayville

READ ALSO: A closer look at law enforcement for RCMP junior cadets

TICKETS

Cost – $5/person (Langley City residents) or $15/person (non-residents).

EVENT SCHEDULE

5 p.m. Gates open

6 p.m. RCMP Pipe Band

6:30 p.m. Pre-show demonstration by the RCMP K9 and a demonstration and the Campbell Valley Pony Club

7 p.m. RCMP Musical Ride

9 p.m. Gates close


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
