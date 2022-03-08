VIDEO: Rivermen sign three

Players from Ohio, Illinois, and B.C. commit for 2022-23 season

Colton Eisner and Camden Bajzer (right) are among three new additions who will join the Langley Rivermen roster next season, the team announced. (Rivermen graphic)

The next version of the Langley Rivermen is taking shape, with the team signing three players for the 2022-23 season, two from the U.S. and one from B.C.

On Friday, March, 4, the BCHL franchise announced 2004-born forward Camden Bajzer has committed to the team.

Bajzer, a 5’8” 174 lb. Cleveland, Ohio native, currently plays for Gilmour Academy where he has scored 44 goals and added 60 assists in 76 games this season.

“I had a great talk with Coach [Burt] Henderson about the team and it’s current success and look forward to building upon that in the coming years,” Bajzer said.

The previous Friday, Rivermen added 2004-born forward Colton Eisner to the roster for the 2022-23 season.

Eisner, a 6’0” 174 lb. North Vancouver, native currently plays for the Vancouver NW Hawks U18 AAA team of the BCEHL U18 league. In 28 games this season Eisner has put up 14 goals and added 15 assists.

He is the second former NW Hawks player to join the Rivermen this upcoming season as Ryan Tong committed earlier this year.

Other Hawks players who have donned Rivermen jerseys include Jameson Kaine, Owen Kim, Walker Gelbard, Garrett Valk and Ajeet Gundarah.

“To the fans, I am going to make the most of this opportunity and do all I can to make a positive impact each time I step on the ice, ” said Eisner.

On Feb. 21, Rivermen announced 2004-born forward John Small will join them for the 2022-23 season.

Small currently plays for the Chicago Mission 18U AAA team where he has seven goals and six assists in 18 games this season.

The 5’11,” 174 lb. Illinois native said he was “extremely excited to have the opportunity.”

“I have heard great things about the coaching staff and community, and I’m really looking forward to getting things started,” said Small.

Rivermen are currently second in the Coastal Division of the BCHL, one point behind the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

Their first week of week of March the team recorded one win and two losses, beginning with a 6-1 defeat of Surrey before 652 at George Preston.

Rivermen then suffered back to back losses against Coquilam Express, who administered a 4-3 loss defeat at Poirier Sports and Leisure Centre on March 2, then a 4-2 defeat on home ice on Fri March 4 before 463.

They were scheduled to play three away games in a row beginning Friday, March 11 in Nanaimo, then Alberni Valley on March 12 and Victoria on March 13, a Sunday.

Their next home game is Thursday, March 17, against Powell River at George Preston. Puck drops at 7:15 p.m.