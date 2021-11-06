VIDEO & SLIDESHOW: Mamba Fight Night returns to Abbotsford Centre

Ninth edition of the fight event features MMA, boxing and kickboxing bouts

Vancouver’s Levi Jackson lands a big punch on Surrey’s Ely Avelar Martinez in a boxing match at Mamba Fight Night 9 inside Abbotsford Centre on Saturday (Nov. 6). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

For the first time since March 2019, Mamba Fight Night returned to the Abbotsford Centre.

The ninth edition of the local fight event invaded the AC on Saturday (Nov. 6) and saw a total of 12 bouts and featured boxing, kickboxing and mixed martial arts.

The main event saw Surrey’s Buneet Bisla defeat Ottawa’s Tyler Voigt in a boxing match at 2:50 of the first round. The match ended following a ref stoppage.

The event’s original main event was set to be Abbotsford’s Gagan Gill vs. Winnipeg’s Kristian Bouchard in an MMA fight, but that fight was cancelled.

The semi-main event saw Langley’s Tyler Jackson outlast Juan Jackson in a memorable boxing bout. Tyler earned the win with a TKO at 2:42 of the fourth round. Juan had control of the fight early, especially in the first round when he knocked Tyler down, bur Tyler’s relentless attack eventually paid off.

Vancouver’s Athena Stratis defeated Winnipeg’s Lindsay Poyser via unanimous decision (48-46, 49-45 and 48-46) in a kickboxing bout. Stratis took home a championship belt for her efforts.

Chilliwack’s Jody Blackway defeated David Kuzminski in a boxing match by judge’s decision in a very close fight. Blackway edged him on the s scorecard 39-37, 38-38 and 39-37.

Another memorable boxing bout was the war between Surrey’s Ely Avelar Martinez and Vancouver’s Levi Jackson. The fight went to the judges and was ruled a majority draw (39-37, 38-38 and 38-38).

Abbotsford’s Charles Barnbrook stopped Surrey’s Sheldon Sheng 47 seconds into round two of a kickboxing bout. A fun MMA fight saw Langley’s Brett Jackson stop North Vancouver’s Hamid Moradi at 2:54 of round two.

Final sequence from Langley’s Brett Jackson vs North Vancouver’s Hamid Moradi. Very entertaining fight (Jackson wins via TKO at 2:54 of round two) pic.twitter.com/zaPixNK2H7 — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) November 7, 2021

Other results included: Charles Penwick over Elia Farogalia in kickboxing (split decision), Abbotsford’s Derek Bergen defeated Garrett Johnson in kickboxing (TKO/towel thrown in at 2:33 of round two), Sam Gruczyznski over Jesse Woodruff in kickboxing (TKO, 1:33 round two), Vincent Yu over Chilliwack’s Nathan Buhay in MMA (triangle choke, 37 seconds round two) and Daniel Maharaj vs. Arashdeep Singh in kickboxing also ended in a majority draw.

Local politicians MLA Bruce Banman and MP Brad Vis both spoke to the crowd, praising the community spirit of promoter Kultar “Black Mamba Gill” and also acknowledging the sombre anniversary of the death of APD Const. John Davidson and recognizing Remembrance Day next week.

The event drew a crowd of approximately 1,500. A date for the tenth edition of the event was not announced, but the ring announcer hinted that the tenth show will occur in Abbotsford. Previous MFN’s had been in Richmond and Burnaby.

Chilliwack’s Jody Blackway was successful in his boxing bout at Mamba Fight Night 9 inside Abbotsford Centre on Saturday (Nov. 6). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

North Vancouver’s Hamid Moradi feels the agony of defeat while Langley’s Brett Jackson feels the joy of victory at Mamba Fight Night 9 inside Abbotsford Centre on Saturday (Nov. 6). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Vancouver’s Athena Stratis and Winnipeg’s Lindsay Poyser battle it out at Mamba Fight Night 9 inside Abbotsford Centre on Saturday (Nov. 6). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)