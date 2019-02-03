VIDEO: Strong finish to regular season for Langley-based Spartans basketball team

Playing in their final regular season game on home court, graduating seniors Jessie Brown, Sarah Buckingham and Tessa Ratzlaff all hit double digits in points to lead the Trinity Western women’s basketball team to a 75-57 win over Fraser Valley Saturday at the Langley Events Centre.

Brown led TWU with 25 points, while Buckingham had 19 points and Ratzlaff had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Ratzlaff finishes her career with 1,380 career regular season points, putting her 26th all-time in Canada West history. Brown finishes her career with 1,333 points, which puts her 32nd all-time in conference history.

Brown was six for 10 from 3-point range to finish her career second all-time in Canada West history, with 272 made 3-pointers.

With the win, the Spartans completed a weekend sweep of the Cascades, finishing the season with a 12-8 record and eighth in the Canada West standings.

After a slow start in the first quarter, the team came roaring back to dominate the game.

“We’ve just been so tentative over the last several weeks at the start of games” said TWU head coach Cheryl Jean-Paul.

“It’s almost like everyone is looking at each other to see who is going to take over and we did that through an entire quarter. But I was really happy to see the pushback.”

Including regular season and playoffs, Ratzlaff is averaging a TWU-leading 14.4 points per game over her career. Brown is second with 13.0 points per game.

Including regular season and playoffs, Ratzlaff has the TWU record for career rebounds with 660.

The Spartans have now won five straight regular season games against the Cascades.

TWU will begin the playoffs Feb. 8 at the Langley Events Centre against UNBC in a single-game elimination play-in series. Tip-off will be at 7 p.m.

TWU guard Jessie Brown