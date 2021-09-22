VIDEO: Strong start to season by Langley Rams

Rams wide receiver Daniel Kubongo carries the ball against the Sun during the team home opener at McLeod Athletic Park with defensive back Michael Bachuoch coming up from behind on Sunday, Sept. 19. (Honey Mustard Media/special to Langley Advance Times)

It was lights out for the Okanagan Sun, in every sense of the word, at the Langley Rams home opener at McLeod Athletic Park.

A power failure, half an hour before kickoff, meant the Sunday, Sept. 19 game had to end when it was too dark to play.

By then, after three quarters, Rams were leading the Sun 7-0, thanks to a one-pointer by kicker Tato Ferrero Araya in the second quarter and a touchdown in the third quarter by defensive back Joel Klassen.

Coach Cory Philpot told the Langley Advance Times this version of the Rams “could possibly be the best defence around.”

The truncated game will count, thanks to the Sun coach, who conceded the win.

“He gave us the game on a handshake,” Philpot remarked.

On Sept. 11, the Rams opened their season with a trip to the Vancouver Island Raiders in Nanaimo, posting a 22-1 victory with two touchdowns by Darian Pritchard, one TD from Tate Williams, plus a two-pointer from Jaesse Nielsen.

VI kicker Ethan Moran had the single point for the Island team.

Rams are currently at the top of the standings in the six-team British Columbia Football conference, which is part of the

Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL).

Next game sees Rams play the Valley Huskers at Rotary Stadium in Abbotsford on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Game time is 7 p.m.

