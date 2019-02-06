VIDEO: Trio of Langley runners turn in top performances at University of Washington invitational

A good early-season showing for Langley Mustangs distance team known as the ‘Bomba Squad’

Langley Mustangs elite distance group returned from the University of Washington indoor invitational meet in Seattle with some strong finishes to celebrate.

Known as the “Bomba Squad” after their coach, Mark Bomba, the trio of Sarah Inglis, Regan Yee and Lindsay Carson posted near-record times during the two-day weekend meet that ran Jan. 25-26.

Inglis ran a blistering 15:35.89 5,000 metre race at the meet to record the third-fastest ever performance by a runner on the all-time Scottish indoor list (Inglis is originally from Scotland, where she began her running career).

For Inglis, it was a satisfying return to competition after an enforced layoff caused by a stress fracture in one knee.

“It was just eight weeks with no impact,” Inglis said of her time recuperating.

She credited coach Bomba with “holding her back” during her recovery process to make sure she didn’t re-injure her knee.

Yee turned in the second fastest time by a Canadian this season at 9:04.63 in the 3,000 metre event and was followed by Lindsay Carson who ran a 9:10.82 time.

While Yee wasn’t unhappy with her performance, she thought she could have done better.

“We got off to a rocky start [when the race began],” Yee said, “and I ended up just missing the mark.”

Carson’s time matched a 10-year-old personal best.

“Training has been going well with Mark Bomba’s group,” Carson said.

“The atmosphere is really positive.”

Bomba said the performances of all three runners bodes well for the future.

“These early season results showed they are definite candidates to hopefully make their national teams for the 2019 world track and field championships and the 2020 Olympics,” Bomba said.

Carson and Yee will be back in action this coming Friday where they will both run a 5,000 metre race.

Sarah Inglis. File photo