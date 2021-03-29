VIDEO: Vancouver Giants bounce back with 6-0 win over Kelowna

Mazden Leslie scored twice in his WHL debut as the Langley-based Vancouver Giants downed Kelowna 6-0 in WHL action on Sunday, March 28, 2021 (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)Mazden Leslie scored twice in his WHL debut as the Langley-based Vancouver Giants downed Kelowna 6-0 in WHL action on Sunday, March 28, 2021 (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Mazden Leslie scored twice in his WHL debut as the Langley-based Vancouver Giants downed Kelowna 6-0 in WHL action on Sunday, March 28, 2021 (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)Mazden Leslie scored twice in his WHL debut as the Langley-based Vancouver Giants downed Kelowna 6-0 in WHL action on Sunday, March 28, 2021 (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Tristen Nielsen paced the Giants attack with a three-goal first period as the Langley-based team downed Kelowna 6-0 in WHL action on Sunday, March 28, 2021 (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)Tristen Nielsen paced the Giants attack with a three-goal first period as the Langley-based team downed Kelowna 6-0 in WHL action on Sunday, March 28, 2021 (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley-based Vancouver Giants downed Kelowna 6-0 in WHL action on Sunday, March 28, 2021. The final goal of the game came courtesy of Adam Hall. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)Langley-based Vancouver Giants downed Kelowna 6-0 in WHL action on Sunday, March 28, 2021. The final goal of the game came courtesy of Adam Hall. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Goaltender Trent Miner could not be beaten as the Langley-based Vancouver Giants downed Kelowna 6-0 in WHL action on Sunday, March 28, 2021 (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)Goaltender Trent Miner could not be beaten as the Langley-based Vancouver Giants downed Kelowna 6-0 in WHL action on Sunday, March 28, 2021 (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants have their first victory of the 2020-21 WHL season, and it came in convincing fashion Sunday night, March 28, in Kamloops with the Langley-based team earning a 6-0 victory over the Kelowna Rockets.

Tristen Nielsen paced the Giants attack with a three-goal first period, while 15-year-old defenceman Mazden Leslie scored twice in his WHL debut, and the final goal of the game came courtesy of Adam Hall.

Trent Miner turned aside all 20 shots he faced in his first start of the season in goal.

It was a big change from their first game, a 7-3 loss to Kamloops on Friday.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop season opener to Blazers

The difference, according to Giants Associate Coach Keith McCambridge, was the players “were on our toes.”

“We played a more aggressive game,” McCambridge elaborated.

“A lot of things that gave us trouble in our opener, we felt we were able to correct and play the game on the right side of the puck.”

McCambridge called Neilsen “outstanding.”

“He’s the type of dynamic player who can make a big difference.”

Leslie has “such raw talent,” McCambridge observed, and teammates were happy to see him get two goals in his first WHL outing.

“The guys were smiling ear-to-ear.”

Giants Senior Vice President Dale Saip told the Langley Advance Times the team will be able to make more use of the under-age player than usual during the COVID-compliant season.

“If this was a regular season, he would only be allowed about five games,” Saip explained.

After his three-goal, five point night, Nielsen was quick to share credit.

“I hit the net tonight. That was huge. I was able to capitalize on my opportunities, but most importantly my linemates tonight were awesome,” Neilsen observed.

Nielsen becomes the first Giant to record five points in a game since Bowen Byram did so against Kamloops on January 12th, 2019.

A happy Mazden Leslie said D-partner Tanner Brown was “a huge help” in making a memorable debut.

“We played an all-around great game.” said Lesie, who becomes the first under-ager to score a goal for the Vancouver Giants since March 20, 2015.

For his first goal “I just picked up the rebound,” Leslie recalled, then scored a second time in the same period, calling it a “kind of back door” goal. “I did even know it went in until the light went on.”

RELATED: Vancouver Giants release roster for ‘hub’ series

Two of Trent Miner’s five career WHL shutouts have now come against Kelowna. His other shutout against the Rockets came on October 3, 2018.

READ ALSO: Trent Miner returns to play goal for Vancouver Giants

Neilsen, Leslie and Miner were named three stars of the game.

Highlights of the Sunday game can be viewed by clicking HERE.

Giants take on the Victoria Royals Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyVancouver GiantsWHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Youngest member of Olympic team enjoying first taste of Canada program

Just Posted

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020, after initial COVID-19 shutdown of indoor dining in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Three-week suspension starts at midnight as coronavirus ‘circuit breaker’

A pickup truck was filled to the top with donations for the Autism Acceptance Bottle Drive fundraiser by the Saran family of Langley for the Canucks Autism Network held on Saturday, March 27 at the Langley Fundamental Elementary School. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Third annual Autism Acceptance Bottle Drive in Langley raises about $2K

Event intended to raise awareness ahead of World Autism Awareness Day on April 2

Mazden Leslie scored twice in his WHL debut as the Langley-based Vancouver Giants downed Kelowna 6-0 in WHL action on Sunday, March 28, 2021 (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants bounce back with 6-0 win over Kelowna

Mazden Leslie scored twice in his WHL debut with Langley-based team

Large pine tree fell on 224th Street blocking traffic, near the Aldergrove Credit Union, during the windstorm Sunday night in Murrayville. (Dwayne Weidendorf/Black Press Media)
Langley was one of the hardest hit during Lower Mainland windstorm, BC Hydro says

By Monday morning crews had restore power to 97 per cent of customers

A volunteer gives an exhibit a good dusting at the B.C. Farm Museum in Fort Langley on Saturday, March 28, in preparation for its planned reopening on April 1 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley museum devoted to farming history ready to open for season April 1

COVID safety protocols are in place at the B.C. Farm Museum in Fort Langley

A health-care worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Canada to pause Oxford-AstraZeneca shots for under-55s

This is a breaking news story, with more details to come

Shambhala Music Festival is postponed until next summer. Photo: Submitted
B.C. electronic music festival postponed to 2022

It’s the second straight year Shambhala Music Festival has been pushed back

FILE – Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. reports more than 2,500 COVID cases over the weekend as variants continue to spread

Just under half the cases were in Fraser Health

(Metro Creative photo)
UPDATE: B.C. announces amendments to school mask mandate amid COVID surge

Other provinces have brought in more stringent mask mandates for students

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Greater Victoria Realtor started a GoFundMe to raise $250,000 for the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre following numerous allegations of sexual assault against local real estate agents. (Courtesy of Victoria Sexual Assault Centre)
B.C. Realtor starts GoFundMe for survivors of sexual assault

Campaign launched after four Greater Victoria real estate agents accused online of sexual assualt

Surrey RCMP detachment in Newton. (File photo)
Surrey Mounties say four men were sexually assaulted by another man in a beige sedan

Police are seeking more alleged victims after a suspect was arrested March 19

A lone traveler enters the Calgary Airport in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
30 cases of fraud since COVID tests became mandatory to enter Canada: CBSA

Proof of vaccination does not cancel out the requirement for a test

A pilot program for electric vehicle repair was launched at B.C. Institute of Technology in late 2019. (B.C. government)
Electric vehicle repair training expands to Kelowna, Victoria, Prince George

160 new B.C. training spaces expected to be available this fall

Most Read