Tristen Nielsen had the lone goal of the evening which came in round three of the shootout, producing a 1-0 shootout victory Sunday evening April 4, over the Prince George Cougars in Kamloops(Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Tristen Nielsen had the lone goal of the evening which came in round three of the shootout, producing a 1-0 shootout victory Sunday evening April 4, over the Prince George Cougars in Kamloops(Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants record second shutout of the season

Only one player with Langley-based team scored, and that was all they needed

Trent Miner’ second straight shutout helped lift the Vancouver Giants to a 1-0 shootout victory Sunday evening, April 4 over the Prince George Cougars in Kamloops.

Tristen Nielsen had the lone goal of the evening, which came in round three of the shootout.

Miner has recorded back-to-back shutout victories for the first time in his WHL career.

It was his first to go to a shootout.

“Those don’t come by too often,” Miner remarked. “Its something pretty cool to be a part of.”

Miner, who turned aside 14 shots compared to Cougars goaltender Tyler Brennan, who faced 43, said the team was going so well it made his job easier, but “you can’t fall asleep when your team is rolling as good as they have.”

Playing and living together in the hub has made for stronger connections, Miner said.

“The guys are coming together and its definitely a fun time.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop season opener to Blazers

Associate Giants coach Keith McCambridge praised Miner for his ability to stay “focused and composed and making sure that he has his concentration on when that next shot comes.”

“We needed him to stand tall and he did that.”

Overall, Giants played the game with “speed and execution” without getting on the “wrong side of the puck,” McCambridge commented.

Both teams combined for five, unsuccessful, power plays in the opening period.

After three periods and going into overtime with neither team scoring, it came down to the shootout, with Nielsen getting his shot in during the third one-on-one round.

Nielsen is now three-for-eight lifetime in shootouts.

The last time the Giants allowed just 14 shots against was also a shutout victory. It came on September 29th, 2019 – a 4-0 shutout victory for the Vancouver Giants and goaltender David Tendeck over the Kelowna Rockets.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants make it two in a row

Stars of the game were Brennan, Nielsen and Miner.

Next up for the Giants is Kamloops, tonight, Monday, April 5th at 7 p.m.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyVancouver GiantsWHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Nothing got past Giants goaltender Trent Miner. Miner’s second consecutive shutout helped lift the the team to a 1-0 shootout victory Sunday evening April 4, 2021, over the Prince George Cougars in Kamloops (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Nothing got past Giants goaltender Trent Miner. Miner’s second consecutive shutout helped lift the the team to a 1-0 shootout victory Sunday evening April 4, 2021, over the Prince George Cougars in Kamloops (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Justin Sourdif and the Vancouver Giants fought Prince George Cougars to a standstill in Kamloops on Sunday, April 4, winning 1-0 in the shootout (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Justin Sourdif and the Vancouver Giants fought Prince George Cougars to a standstill in Kamloops on Sunday, April 4, winning 1-0 in the shootout (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants fought Prince George Cougars to a standstill in Kamloops on Sunday, April 4, winning 1-0 in the third round of a shootout (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants fought Prince George Cougars to a standstill in Kamloops on Sunday, April 4, winning 1-0 in the third round of a shootout (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Virtual training program gets results for Langley Special Olympics team

Just Posted

Tristen Nielsen had the lone goal of the evening which came in round three of the shootout, producing a 1-0 shootout victory Sunday evening April 4, over the Prince George Cougars in Kamloops(Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants record second shutout of the season

Only one player with Langley-based team scored, and that was all they needed

Players with the Langley Rebels Special Olympics basketball team spent four months of virtual training with Trinity Western University players and coaches (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Virtual training program gets results for Langley Special Olympics team

Trinity Western University experiment in using video chat software rated a success by players and coaches

An artist’s rendering of the proposed garden centre in Walnut Grove. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Colossus Theatre site to get temporary garden centre

The Township okayed a temporary permit

Authors and Trinity Western University instructors (from left) Jan Lermitte, Monika Hilder, Robynne Healey and Holly Nelson said history has often overlooked women who made significant contributions (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Trinity Western instructors look at how women have shaped history

Often, women who make a difference are overlooked

Laura Rosengren is one of three artists preparing a motherhood-based exhibition at the Fort Gallery later this month. This painting is entitled “Director.” (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Trio of artists prepare to tackle motherhood in upcoming exhibit

Next exhibit for Fort Gallery, in the village of Fort Langley, is called Comforter

People walk by a sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Keep your guard up, Tam urges Canadians as COVID-19 disrupts Easter for second year

Several other politicians also sent out Easter messages paying tribute to front-line workers

Conservation officers use dogs trained to detect invasive zebra mussels on boats, and the skill comes in handy to check decorative aquarium moss balls that may be contaminated. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service)
B.C. collects thousands of contaminated aquarium moss balls

Boat checks next in battle to stop invasive zebra mussels

(corduroy.kitsilano/Facebook)
‘Selfish, arrogant’: Industry association blasts B.C. restaurants defying public health orders

At least two Vancouver restaurants tried to stay open

Tanya Harper, a paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre, seals up conducted a COVID-19 test on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Kootenay seniors fined $3,450 after failing to show proof of COVID test in day trip to U.S.

Police: Ticket is for violating section 58 of the Quarantine Act for the second offence

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks’ COVID-19 situation sends chill through NHL’s North Division

Vancouver’s situation brings home for the rest of Canada’s NHL clubs the pitfalls of operating in a pandemic

LTC nurse Limin Liu, right, takes a selfie as registered nurse Sasha Vartley, left, vaccinates her with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Toronto and Peel region continue to be in lockdown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Vaccine selfies are the new social media trend, but also a reminder of unequal access

Experts say these selfies can encourage others to overcome their vaccine hesitancy

People line up at a COVID-19 testing clinic Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada’s total COVID-19 case count surpasses one million

Some provinces have introduced stricter public health measures in a bid to contain the spread of variants

An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Seven more Vancouver Canucks added to NHL’s COVID protocol list

The news comes as B.C. set a record for positive cases Saturday with 1,072 new infections

Most Read