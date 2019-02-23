VIDEO: Walnut Grove Gators basketball team post win in opening round of provincials

Walnut Grove defeated Magee Secondary 68-57 in the opening round of the Junior Boys Basketball Provincial invitational tournament at the Langley Events Centre Saturday. Dan Ferguson Black Press Media.

Walnut Grove Secondary was a winner during the opening round of the Junior Boys Basketball Provincial invitational tournament at the Langley Events Centre Saturday.

Walnut Grove defeated Magee Secondary 68-57 at the 8:30 a.m. game.

Other Langley teams suffered losses in their opening games, with R.E. Mountain losing 54-35 to Okanagan Mission and 52-45 to Eric Hamber, while Brookswood Secondary lost to Sir Winston Churchill 69-53.

Provincials will run through to the finals on Tuesday, Feb. 26 as 32 teams fight to see who has the best squad of young players.

The first set of games at the @BCJrBoysBBall Provincial Invitational Tournament are in the books. Join us for the afternoon/evening slate, or stream every game on @TFSETV. Here's the full draw. #WhereBasketballPassionLives pic.twitter.com/O3o3OQP8Fg — Langley Events Centre (@LangleyEvents) February 23, 2019

Girls provincials get underway Feb. 27 and run to March 2.

Local teams include Langley Christian which has its first match against Westsyde at 8 p.m. next Wednesday.

Admission:

Adults (19 – 64 years old) $8

Students (13 – 18 years old) $6

Seniors (65 + years old) $6

Youth (7 – 12 years old) $2

Children 6 and Under free

Full event ass (all ages) $25

Tickets are subject to an additional $1 service charge and additional processing fee when ordering online or by phone.