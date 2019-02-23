Walnut Grove defeated Magee Secondary 68-57 in the opening round of the Junior Boys Basketball Provincial invitational tournament at the Langley Events Centre Saturday. Dan Ferguson Black Press Media.

VIDEO: Walnut Grove Gators basketball team post win in opening round of provincials

Junior Boys Basketball Provincial invitational tournament features 32 B.C. teams, three from Langley

Walnut Grove Secondary was a winner during the opening round of the Junior Boys Basketball Provincial invitational tournament at the Langley Events Centre Saturday.

Walnut Grove defeated Magee Secondary 68-57 at the 8:30 a.m. game.

Other Langley teams suffered losses in their opening games, with R.E. Mountain losing 54-35 to Okanagan Mission and 52-45 to Eric Hamber, while Brookswood Secondary lost to Sir Winston Churchill 69-53.

READ MORE: Langley teams headed to upcoming basketball provincials

Provincials will run through to the finals on Tuesday, Feb. 26 as 32 teams fight to see who has the best squad of young players.

Girls provincials get underway Feb. 27 and run to March 2.

Local teams include Langley Christian which has its first match against Westsyde at 8 p.m. next Wednesday.

Admission:

Adults (19 – 64 years old) $8

Students (13 – 18 years old) $6

Seniors (65 + years old) $6

Youth (7 – 12 years old) $2

Children 6 and Under free

Full event ass (all ages) $25

Tickets are subject to an additional $1 service charge and additional processing fee when ordering online or by phone.

Previous story
As week 1 winds down, Team BC sits 4th at the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Just Posted

VIDEO: Walnut Grove Gators basketball team post win in opening round of provincials

Junior Boys Basketball Provincial invitational tournament features 32 B.C. teams, three from Langley

Junior Team Canada brings home gold to the Lower Mainland, again

In a 9-4 victory over Switzerland, a Langley-based curling team earned its 2nd straight world title

Surrey-Langley curlers in the running again for gold

Junior men’s team out of Langley hopes to defend its world title Sunday, going up against Switzerland

VIDEO: Giants earn 40th victory in a 4-0 triumph over Victoria

Vancouver G-Men move within a point of clinching the B.C. division banner at Friday’s at-home game

Developers to unveil plan to transform Aldergrove mall into new town centre

Community to find out new Aldergrove Town Centre plan for dormant 10-acre lot in heart of downtown.

VIDEO: Iconic ‘snow cone’ takes shape at B.C. park near Clearwater

Snow cone forming at Wells Gray Provincial Park one that would make Disney’s Queen Elsa proud

A ‘warm embrace’ for grieving parents at funeral of seven young fire victims

Mourners offered love and support to Kawthar Barho, mother of seven children

Indigenous leaders, politicians say Trans Mountain report flawed

The National Energy Board has endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline a second time

UPDATE: Reports of rashes prompt closure of all Harrison Hot Springs pools

Public pool available after Fraser Health shut down all five mineral pools until further notice

Legislation to protect B.C. farmland comes into effect

Regulations enhance food security, encourage long-term farming

Have you heard the legend of Shuswaggi, the Shuswap Lake monster?

Witness accounts as old as 1904, and as recent as 2018, place a creature in the lake’s depths

UPDATE: B.C. ticket holder winner of $25.9-million Lotto Max jackpot

Next draw set for Mar. 1 with an estimated jackpot of $10 million

B.C. weavers to help Alaska Native project honouring survivors of violence

Dozens of Chilkat and Ravenstail weavers from all over North America will be weaving 5-inch-by-5-inch squares

B.C. skip Sarah Wark and team eliminated at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Nontheless pretty impressive stuff from the 24th-ranked team in the country

Most Read