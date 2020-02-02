VIDEO: Winterskate draws 900 figure skaters to Langley competition

Emma Norris from Delta Skating Club struck a dramatic pose during her performance at the annual Winterskate B.C. Coast Region Championships at the Langley Sportsplex. More than 900 skaters took part in the four-day event, the first time it was hosted by the Langley Skating Club. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

More than 900 figure skaters came to Langley to take part in “Winterskate,” the 2020 B.C. Coast Region Championships, which ran from Thursday, Jan. 30 to Sunday, Feb. 2 at the Langley Sportsplex at 201 Street and 91A Avenue.

All ages and all areas of the province were represented at the annual event, the first time it has been hosted by the Langley Skating Club (LSC).

There were some out-of-province visitors, too, with one coming from as far away as Saskatchewan, organizers said.

While complete results were not immediately available, several of the 38-member LSC team who took part, made a trip to the podium.

Among the medalists were Brieanna Bright, who won gold in both artistic and free skates, Alexandra Ye, Lizzie Park, and Isabella Zhou who won bronze in various events.

Players were sorted into categories based on their level of ability, not age, which meant a skater as young as 11 could compete against teenagers.

Karen Nash, on the LSC organizing committee, said the number of medals was a measure of how much the club has grown in ability.

“It wasn’t so long ago that none of our girls were landing axels,” Nash commented.

Langley Skating Club is known for it’s biannual show, which last year saw 160 skaters in two performances of The Greatest Show On Ice, a tribute to both the film about the life of famous impresario P.T. Barnum, and the modern Cirque Du Soleil.

Held in March of 2019, the show drew about 800 to George Preston Recreation Centre and generated $7,400 in ticket sales.

Aleksa Rakic, the 2019 junior national men’s champion was the featured guest skater and the Lower Mainland Open synchro skating team kicked off both shows.



Langley Skating Club competitor Brieanna Bright (centre) took two gold medals, one for artistic and one for her free skate at the annual Winterskate B.C. Coast Region Championships at the Langley Sportsplex. More than 900 skaters took part in the four-day event, the first time it was hosted by the Langley Skating Club. (Karen Nash/special to Langley Advance Times)

Julia Datsky, from the Burnaby-based Champs International Skating Centre of British Columbia, was one of more than 900 competitors at the annual Winterskate B.C. Coast Region Championships at the Langley Sportsplex. It was the first time the event was hosted by the Langley Skating Club. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)