Walnut Grove basketball star signed by TRU

‘Anneke [Cairnie] is the type of a player that every coach likes to have in their team’

The Thompson Rivers University (TRU) WolfPack Women’s Basketball team in Kamloops has recruited a Langley rebounder who has stood out as an all-star on junior and provincial teams.

Anneke Cairnie, 17, is a power forward known for her rebounding and spot-up shooting who has played on the junior provincial champion team and was named a junior Fraser Valley and provincial all-star.

“Anneke is the type of a player that every coach likes to have in their team. She always puts the interests of the team before her own. At every game where our coaching staff observed her, she did a lot of small but important things for the game,” said TRU Women’s Basketball Head Coach Goran Nogic.

“She likes playing defence, she likes to help other players in defence and she covers their mistakes. She is great rebounder and can finish in offence in different ways, with a great shooting percentage.

“We’re sure her attitude, responsible character and willingness to keep improving — academically and on the court — will help her to easily adapt to our team environment and that she’ll be a great example for future recruits to our program.”

The Grade 12 student at Walnut Grove Secondary last played with BC United team, which competed in the US junior nationals. Cairnie has a reputation for being collaborative and hard working, but also has a good sense of humour. While at TRU, she plans on studying sciences.

“I chose TRU as it is a great school where I can continue my academic journey. The small class size and intimacy between professors and students stood out to me while I was looking at schools,” Cairnie said.

“I am excited to join a developing team under Coach Goran, and hope that I can help create a winning culture within the program. Goran is a very experienced coach and it was impressive throughout the recruiting process how much he knew about his players and myself, and that he created an individualized approach to training.

“I also chose TRU because it is a young, growing team. I think that my shooting, rebounding and defence, along with my strong work ethic and attention to detail, will help the team succeed as we move forward.”


Most Read