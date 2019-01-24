TWU Spartans are hosting a Bell Let’s Talk night on Saturday, Jan. 26. Submitted photo

WATCH: TWU Spartans acknowledge Bell Let’s Talk day this weekend

The TWU Spartans volleyball teams will host a Bell Let’s Talk awareness day this Saturday.

Trinity Western University is participating in Bell Let’s Talk day – an annual campaign that initiates conversations about mental health – on Saturday, Jan. 26, when TWU’s volleyball teams welcome UBC to the Langley Events Centre.

Bell Let’s Talk day is set for Wednesday, Jan. 30th, and since its launch in 2010, has raised close to $100 million dollars for mental health services in Canada.

“Being able to have open and honest conversations around mental health is so important,” said TWU Athletic Director Jeff Gamache.

“Generally speaking, when a person has, say, cancer or heart problems, this information is readily shared and people are cared for by their friends and community in extraordinary ways, but unfortunately mental health is not yet at this place where people feel free to share and find the care they need.

Gamache added that Spartan Athletics is “trying to do a small part to bring awareness and change to this significant issue.”

The TWU Spartans women’s volleyball team faces UBC on Saturday, Jan. 26 at 5 p.m., and the men’s team plays against UBC at 7 p.m. Both games are at the Langley Events Centre.

The evening will be geared towards having conversations about mental health, with a large banner that athletes and visitors can write messages on.

