What a meet: Langley club swimmers smash records in Victoria

One LOSC relay team beat previous provincial mark by more than a second

Langley Olympians Swim Club Women’s Relay Team of Katie Schroeder, Ashley Ko, Madisen Jacques, and Leila Fack set a new B.C. provincial record in the 4×50 freestyle at the 20th Annual PCS Christmas Cracker Swim Meet held in Victoria Dec. 9-11.

The LOSC team time, of 1.44.57, was more than a second faster than the previous all-time B.C. record.

The Victoria event drew 500 competitors.

Individually, the four LOSC team members had, to say the least, a good meet, setting several new club records along the way to multiple podium appearances.

Fack, 16, finished first and broke the LOSC Club records in the 200m freestyle and in the 100m freestyle.

She also won the 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle, took second in the 50m butterfly and 200m individual medley, and third in the 400m freestyle.

Schroeder, 17, placed first and broke the LOSC club record in the 100m backstroke. She placed first in the 50m backstroke, 200m individual medley, and 200m backstroke. She also placed second in the 200m and 100m freestyle.

Ko, 16, won the 400m individual medley and finished second in the 100m breaststroke.

Jacques, 17, was second in the 200m butterfly, and third in the 200m individual medley and the 100m butterfly.

Alexandru Velicico, 14, placed first in all of the seven events he competed in, and broke two LOSC club records at the 20th Annual PCS Christmas Cracker Swim Meet held in Victoria Dec. 9-11. (Langley Advance Times file)

Velicico placed first and set new LOSC marks in the 200m and 400m freestyle . He also placed first in the 50m backstroke, 200m individual medley, 200m backstroke, 100m backstroke and 800m freestyle.

Danny Park, 14, swam 100 per cent best times, placing first and setting a new LOSC club record in the 1500m freestyle. He also placed first in the 100m and 200m butterfly, and 400m individual medley. He placed second in the 200m freestyle and 200m individual medley, and third in the 400m freestyle.

Yeonwoo Choi, 15, took second in the 50m and 200m breaststroke, and third in the 100m breaststroke.

Other LOSC relay team did well:

The women’s 15 and over 200m medley team of Katelyn Schroeder, Yeonwoo Choi, Julia Strojnowska and Leila Fack won their event; as did the men’s 13-14 200m free relay team of Alexandru Velicico, Danny Park, Gui Ernani Dwyer and Keiran Benson placed first with a time of 1:43.88.

The men’s 15 and over 200m medley team of Kalen Murray, Hayden Yeung, Jihoon Bae and Callum MacPherson placed second; and the women’s 15 and over 200m medley team of Ashley Ko, Macey Larson, Madisen Jacques and Samantha Burwell placed third.

Several LOSC swimmers qualified for the upcoming provincial championships: Gui Dwyer, Caitlin Cao and Mason Seng.

