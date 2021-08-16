The WHL is the second CHL league to mandate vaccines (FILE/WHL)

WHL announces vaccine mandate for players and staff this 2021/22 season

All WHL players and personnel are required to be vaccinated for the upcoming season

The WHL Monday (Aug. 16) announced a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for all games in the 2021/22 season.

“Effective immediately, all WHL roster players, hockey operations staff and other team and WHL office personnel along with officials must be fully vaccinated with a Health Canada approved COVID-19 vaccine,” stated the WHL in a release.

The league is following the OHL’s footsteps, which announced a vaccine mandate in July.

In addition to players, all WHL personnel who come in direct contact with players must be vaccinated.

WHL Commissioner Ron Robinson stressed the importance of players and staff being fully vaccinated in order to ensure a full season with travel across the border.

The WHL has recommended to its clubs that players reside in billet households where all individuals are fully vaccinated.

Black Press has reached out to the WHL to inquire whether fans will need to be fully vaccinated and are awaiting comment.

The 2021/22 regular season starts Oct. 1.

@claytonwhitelaw
clayton.whitelaw@bpdigital.ca
