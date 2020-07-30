Vancouver Canucks’ Alexander Edler (23), of Sweden, hauls down St. Louis Blues’ Ryan O’Reilly (90) in front of goalie Jacob Markstrom, back, of Sweden, during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday November 5, 2019. The Canucks meet the Minnesota Wild in 2020 ‘play-in’ series action. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Who’s ready for a little NHL action in August?

Podcast: Preview of Stanley Cup ‘play-in’ series amid COVID-19 pandemic

Are you ready for some summertime hockey?

More importantly, is your favourite team?

With the NHL heading back to the ice for real on Saturday, VI Free Daily editors Philip Wolf and John McKinley slide behind the microphones to preview the ‘play-in’ round for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

PQBeat · NHL Resumes – Philip Wolf and John McKinley – 7:24:20

MORE: Listen to past PQBeat podcasts here

MORE: Find additional Canucks coverage here

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

#PQBeatCanucksNHLPodcast

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hellebuyck backstops Jets to 4-1 win over Canucks in NHL exhibition play

Just Posted

Legion distributes $16,000 collected from poppies to Langley care homes in need during COVID

Chartwell Gardens, Cottage-Worthington Pavilion Jackman Manor, Simpson Manor given thousands to help

Langley Township council holds off on voting on cannabis shops

Applications will be considered as groups in the fall

VIDEO: Workout Wednesday with focus on cardio

Each week fitness instructor Marion Brand shares at-home workouts

Celebrities go to bat for charity led by Aldergrove childhood sexual abuse survivor

Andy Bhatti raises $4,390 for Sophie’s Place, a safe space in Surrey for sexually abused children

Awards honouring athletics, grades, and volunteering handed out by Langley Township

Walnut Grove’s Prabhasha Wickramarachchi earned Pete Swensson Outstanding Community Youth Award

B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Much of the plan around returning to school will be up to individual school districts

Human remains found in vehicle at Burnaby tow yard sparks homicide probe

RCMP don’t consider this to be a random act

Who’s ready for a little NHL action in August?

Podcast: Preview of Stanley Cup ‘play-in’ series amid COVID-19 pandemic

Hellebuyck backstops Jets to 4-1 win over Canucks in NHL exhibition play

Vancouver will meet Minnesota Wild in play-in series

B.C. transplant recipient meets family of late donor after 17 years

Darcy Doherty’s mom, Marie and, brother Daryl, met heart transplant recipient Carrie Jung in Feb

41 more COVID-19 cases in B.C., alert for Kelowna night club

No additional deaths as B.C. has 259 active virus cases

COVID-19: Cut sales tax, boost daycare, B.C. business group urges

Business Council of B.C. wants local government reform

Man, 20, dies after incident at lake near Whistler

RCMP say the man was rescued from Alta Lake but died in hospital

Wings and Wheels drive-thru fundraiser supports Crystal Gala Foundation

Event on Aug. 15 and 16 at Tradex to feature more than 300 planes and vehicles

Most Read